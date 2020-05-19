AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 38,721 COVID-19 cases, with 444 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 38,721 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,027 hospitalized for treatment and 1,664 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since our last update before the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 38,283 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 444 people who have tested positive for the virus, and 16 who have died.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 420 cases. Currently, there are 208 positive cases in Troup County and 75 reported in Harris County.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is one of eight Georgia hospitals to receive an allotment of remdesivir for treating COVID-19 patients. The drug, in clinical trials, has shown to reduce recovery time in some patients infected with the coronavirus.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3763172
DeKalb288087
Gwinnett2758113
Cobb2467132
Unknown22500
Hall218742
Dougherty1667139
Non-Georgia Resident166525
Clayton101038
Cherokee73926
Henry62919
Richmond49417
Habersham45714
Muscogee44416
Douglas43918
Sumter42039
Carroll41722
Bibb40817
Bartow40535
Forsyth40511
Mitchell39132
Chatham37014
Lee34323
Houston32316
Baldwin29114
Thomas28830
Coweta2864
Barrow2658
Newton26510
Upson26331
Colquitt25511
Rockdale2518
Spalding24314
Paulding24210
Early23128
Columbia2126
Fayette21111
Troup2086
Lowndes2075
Coffee20212
Clarke20013
Crisp2007
Butts19916
Terrell19924
Worth19717
Whitfield1937
Floyd18713
Tift18514
Ware17613
Hancock1705
Randolph16921
Walton1669
Dooly16212
Jackson1343
Decatur1294
Gordon12915
Calhoun1226
Burke1164
Appling11311
Stephens1132
Gilmer1120
Monroe1007
Laurens981
Wilcox9712
Macon936
Grady924
White873
Dawson841
Turner8412
Lumpkin831
Johnson822
Oconee813
Polk800
Putnam797
Glynn781
Pierce774
Harris753
Walker740
Catoosa720
Meriwether701
Bacon692
Elbert690
Peach693
Washington671
Brooks669
Bryan655
Murray621
Greene606
Oglethorpe564
McDuffie555
Camden511
Ben Hill481
Liberty470
Marion472
Effingham461
Toombs464
Wilkinson463
Bulloch452
Banks440
Dodge442
Pike442
Brantley432
Clinch421
Lamar421
Seminole402
Stewart400
Fannin381
Pickens383
Union371
Miller360
Pulaski362
Haralson352
Bleckley340
Morgan340
Franklin331
Baker322
Cook312
Jones310
Telfair311
Clay303
Madison301
Talbot301
Wilkes301
Charlton281
Emanuel261
Jasper260
Jeff Davis251
Hart240
Jefferson231
Atkinson222
Berrien220
Irwin221
Taylor222
Towns211
Dade201
Screven201
Chattahoochee190
Crawford190
Echols190
Heard181
Chattooga172
Schley171
Jenkins161
Rabun162
Warren160
Wayne140
Lincoln131
Tattnall120
Lanier112
McIntosh110
Webster111
Candler100
Twiggs100
Montgomery80
Quitman81
Treutlen80
Wheeler70
Long60
Evans50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

