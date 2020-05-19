AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 38,721 COVID-19 cases, with 444 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 38,721 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,027 hospitalized for treatment and 1,664 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since our last update before the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 38,283 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 444 people who have tested positive for the virus, and 16 who have died.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 420 cases. Currently, there are 208 positive cases in Troup County and 75 reported in Harris County.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is one of eight Georgia hospitals to receive an allotment of remdesivir for treating COVID-19 patients. The drug, in clinical trials, has shown to reduce recovery time in some patients infected with the coronavirus.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3763 172 DeKalb 2880 87 Gwinnett 2758 113 Cobb 2467 132 Unknown 2250 0 Hall 2187 42 Dougherty 1667 139 Non-Georgia Resident 1665 25 Clayton 1010 38 Cherokee 739 26 Henry 629 19 Richmond 494 17 Habersham 457 14 Muscogee 444 16 Douglas 439 18 Sumter 420 39 Carroll 417 22 Bibb 408 17 Bartow 405 35 Forsyth 405 11 Mitchell 391 32 Chatham 370 14 Lee 343 23 Houston 323 16 Baldwin 291 14 Thomas 288 30 Coweta 286 4 Barrow 265 8 Newton 265 10 Upson 263 31 Colquitt 255 11 Rockdale 251 8 Spalding 243 14 Paulding 242 10 Early 231 28 Columbia 212 6 Fayette 211 11 Troup 208 6 Lowndes 207 5 Coffee 202 12 Clarke 200 13 Crisp 200 7 Butts 199 16 Terrell 199 24 Worth 197 17 Whitfield 193 7 Floyd 187 13 Tift 185 14 Ware 176 13 Hancock 170 5 Randolph 169 21 Walton 166 9 Dooly 162 12 Jackson 134 3 Decatur 129 4 Gordon 129 15 Calhoun 122 6 Burke 116 4 Appling 113 11 Stephens 113 2 Gilmer 112 0 Monroe 100 7 Laurens 98 1 Wilcox 97 12 Macon 93 6 Grady 92 4 White 87 3 Dawson 84 1 Turner 84 12 Lumpkin 83 1 Johnson 82 2 Oconee 81 3 Polk 80 0 Putnam 79 7 Glynn 78 1 Pierce 77 4 Harris 75 3 Walker 74 0 Catoosa 72 0 Meriwether 70 1 Bacon 69 2 Elbert 69 0 Peach 69 3 Washington 67 1 Brooks 66 9 Bryan 65 5 Murray 62 1 Greene 60 6 Oglethorpe 56 4 McDuffie 55 5 Camden 51 1 Ben Hill 48 1 Liberty 47 0 Marion 47 2 Effingham 46 1 Toombs 46 4 Wilkinson 46 3 Bulloch 45 2 Banks 44 0 Dodge 44 2 Pike 44 2 Brantley 43 2 Clinch 42 1 Lamar 42 1 Seminole 40 2 Stewart 40 0 Fannin 38 1 Pickens 38 3 Union 37 1 Miller 36 0 Pulaski 36 2 Haralson 35 2 Bleckley 34 0 Morgan 34 0 Franklin 33 1 Baker 32 2 Cook 31 2 Jones 31 0 Telfair 31 1 Clay 30 3 Madison 30 1 Talbot 30 1 Wilkes 30 1 Charlton 28 1 Emanuel 26 1 Jasper 26 0 Jeff Davis 25 1 Hart 24 0 Jefferson 23 1 Atkinson 22 2 Berrien 22 0 Irwin 22 1 Taylor 22 2 Towns 21 1 Dade 20 1 Screven 20 1 Chattahoochee 19 0 Crawford 19 0 Echols 19 0 Heard 18 1 Chattooga 17 2 Schley 17 1 Jenkins 16 1 Rabun 16 2 Warren 16 0 Wayne 14 0 Lincoln 13 1 Tattnall 12 0 Lanier 11 2 McIntosh 11 0 Webster 11 1 Candler 10 0 Twiggs 10 0 Montgomery 8 0 Quitman 8 1 Treutlen 8 0 Wheeler 7 0 Long 6 0 Evans 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.