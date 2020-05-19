AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 38,721 COVID-19 cases, with 444 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 38,721 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,027 hospitalized for treatment and 1,664 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have increased since our last update before the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 38,283 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 444 people who have tested positive for the virus, and 16 who have died.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 420 cases. Currently, there are 208 positive cases in Troup County and 75 reported in Harris County.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is one of eight Georgia hospitals to receive an allotment of remdesivir for treating COVID-19 patients. The drug, in clinical trials, has shown to reduce recovery time in some patients infected with the coronavirus.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3763
|172
|DeKalb
|2880
|87
|Gwinnett
|2758
|113
|Cobb
|2467
|132
|Unknown
|2250
|0
|Hall
|2187
|42
|Dougherty
|1667
|139
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1665
|25
|Clayton
|1010
|38
|Cherokee
|739
|26
|Henry
|629
|19
|Richmond
|494
|17
|Habersham
|457
|14
|Muscogee
|444
|16
|Douglas
|439
|18
|Sumter
|420
|39
|Carroll
|417
|22
|Bibb
|408
|17
|Bartow
|405
|35
|Forsyth
|405
|11
|Mitchell
|391
|32
|Chatham
|370
|14
|Lee
|343
|23
|Houston
|323
|16
|Baldwin
|291
|14
|Thomas
|288
|30
|Coweta
|286
|4
|Barrow
|265
|8
|Newton
|265
|10
|Upson
|263
|31
|Colquitt
|255
|11
|Rockdale
|251
|8
|Spalding
|243
|14
|Paulding
|242
|10
|Early
|231
|28
|Columbia
|212
|6
|Fayette
|211
|11
|Troup
|208
|6
|Lowndes
|207
|5
|Coffee
|202
|12
|Clarke
|200
|13
|Crisp
|200
|7
|Butts
|199
|16
|Terrell
|199
|24
|Worth
|197
|17
|Whitfield
|193
|7
|Floyd
|187
|13
|Tift
|185
|14
|Ware
|176
|13
|Hancock
|170
|5
|Randolph
|169
|21
|Walton
|166
|9
|Dooly
|162
|12
|Jackson
|134
|3
|Decatur
|129
|4
|Gordon
|129
|15
|Calhoun
|122
|6
|Burke
|116
|4
|Appling
|113
|11
|Stephens
|113
|2
|Gilmer
|112
|0
|Monroe
|100
|7
|Laurens
|98
|1
|Wilcox
|97
|12
|Macon
|93
|6
|Grady
|92
|4
|White
|87
|3
|Dawson
|84
|1
|Turner
|84
|12
|Lumpkin
|83
|1
|Johnson
|82
|2
|Oconee
|81
|3
|Polk
|80
|0
|Putnam
|79
|7
|Glynn
|78
|1
|Pierce
|77
|4
|Harris
|75
|3
|Walker
|74
|0
|Catoosa
|72
|0
|Meriwether
|70
|1
|Bacon
|69
|2
|Elbert
|69
|0
|Peach
|69
|3
|Washington
|67
|1
|Brooks
|66
|9
|Bryan
|65
|5
|Murray
|62
|1
|Greene
|60
|6
|Oglethorpe
|56
|4
|McDuffie
|55
|5
|Camden
|51
|1
|Ben Hill
|48
|1
|Liberty
|47
|0
|Marion
|47
|2
|Effingham
|46
|1
|Toombs
|46
|4
|Wilkinson
|46
|3
|Bulloch
|45
|2
|Banks
|44
|0
|Dodge
|44
|2
|Pike
|44
|2
|Brantley
|43
|2
|Clinch
|42
|1
|Lamar
|42
|1
|Seminole
|40
|2
|Stewart
|40
|0
|Fannin
|38
|1
|Pickens
|38
|3
|Union
|37
|1
|Miller
|36
|0
|Pulaski
|36
|2
|Haralson
|35
|2
|Bleckley
|34
|0
|Morgan
|34
|0
|Franklin
|33
|1
|Baker
|32
|2
|Cook
|31
|2
|Jones
|31
|0
|Telfair
|31
|1
|Clay
|30
|3
|Madison
|30
|1
|Talbot
|30
|1
|Wilkes
|30
|1
|Charlton
|28
|1
|Emanuel
|26
|1
|Jasper
|26
|0
|Jeff Davis
|25
|1
|Hart
|24
|0
|Jefferson
|23
|1
|Atkinson
|22
|2
|Berrien
|22
|0
|Irwin
|22
|1
|Taylor
|22
|2
|Towns
|21
|1
|Dade
|20
|1
|Screven
|20
|1
|Chattahoochee
|19
|0
|Crawford
|19
|0
|Echols
|19
|0
|Heard
|18
|1
|Chattooga
|17
|2
|Schley
|17
|1
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Rabun
|16
|2
|Warren
|16
|0
|Wayne
|14
|0
|Lincoln
|13
|1
|Tattnall
|12
|0
|Lanier
|11
|2
|McIntosh
|11
|0
|Webster
|11
|1
|Candler
|10
|0
|Twiggs
|10
|0
|Montgomery
|8
|0
|Quitman
|8
|1
|Treutlen
|8
|0
|Wheeler
|7
|0
|Long
|6
|0
|Evans
|5
|0
|Glascock
|1
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.