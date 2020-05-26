AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 43,730 positive COVID-19 cases, with 568 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 43,730 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,547 hospitalized for treatment and 1,871 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased slightly since our update yesterday afternoon, as the state of Georgia reported 43,344 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 568 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 450 cases. Currently, there are 264 positive cases in Troup County and 83 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton4116202
DeKalb3329106
Gwinnett3226124
Cobb2835148
Hall234441
Unknown21901
Non-Georgia Resident197628
Dougherty1732142
Clayton116843
Cherokee83729
Henry65320
Muscogee56817
Richmond54319
Douglas50723
Habersham50419
Carroll48024
Forsyth48012
Chatham46422
Sumter45041
Bartow44438
Bibb43524
Mitchell40232
Coweta3808
Colquitt36214
Lee35722
Houston35416
Baldwin33225
Thomas31631
Newton31510
Whitfield2987
Barrow29611
Paulding29311
Upson27533
Rockdale2679
Troup26410
Spalding26017
Lowndes2524
Coffee25113
Floyd23814
Early23629
Clarke23413
Tift23215
Fayette23013
Columbia2267
Crisp2237
Ware22014
Walton21511
Butts21421
Terrell21126
Worth21119
Hancock19122
Dooly17412
Randolph17419
Decatur1534
Jackson1484
Gordon13915
Gilmer1380
Appling13513
Calhoun1295
Stephens1242
Burke1234
Monroe1188
Catoosa1080
Turner10612
Laurens1051
Oconee1055
Dawson1041
Wilcox10313
Polk991
Walker980
Macon966
Grady944
White943
Lumpkin911
Pierce913
Putnam888
Glynn871
Echols850
Harris834
Johnson822
Murray801
Meriwether782
Bacon772
Banks730
Bryan735
Washington731
Elbert720
Peach703
Liberty680
Brooks679
Wilkinson654
Effingham641
Greene647
McDuffie635
Ben Hill611
Oglethorpe585
Clinch562
Camden551
Lamar551
Bulloch522
Toombs524
Brantley512
Pike512
Marion492
Dodge482
Cook462
Stewart450
Pickens433
Seminole432
Fannin401
Madison401
Franklin391
Miller390
Pulaski392
Union391
Bleckley380
Berrien370
Haralson372
Morgan370
Clay352
Talbot351
Baker342
Jeff Davis341
Jones340
Atkinson332
Telfair331
Jasper321
Screven322
Wilkes321
Jefferson301
Charlton291
Crawford280
Heard282
Dade271
Emanuel262
Hart260
Chattahoochee250
Chattooga242
Irwin241
Towns221
Taylor212
Jenkins181
Warren180
Tattnall170
Wayne170
Lanier162
Rabun161
Schley161
Lincoln150
Twiggs140
Candler130
Long121
McIntosh120
Quitman111
Webster111
Montgomery90
Wheeler90
Treutlen80
Evans50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

