AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 43,730 positive COVID-19 cases, with 568 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 43,730 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,547 hospitalized for treatment and 1,871 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased slightly since our update yesterday afternoon, as the state of Georgia reported 43,344 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 568 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 450 cases. Currently, there are 264 positive cases in Troup County and 83 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 4116 202 DeKalb 3329 106 Gwinnett 3226 124 Cobb 2835 148 Hall 2344 41 Unknown 2190 1 Non-Georgia Resident 1976 28 Dougherty 1732 142 Clayton 1168 43 Cherokee 837 29 Henry 653 20 Muscogee 568 17 Richmond 543 19 Douglas 507 23 Habersham 504 19 Carroll 480 24 Forsyth 480 12 Chatham 464 22 Sumter 450 41 Bartow 444 38 Bibb 435 24 Mitchell 402 32 Coweta 380 8 Colquitt 362 14 Lee 357 22 Houston 354 16 Baldwin 332 25 Thomas 316 31 Newton 315 10 Whitfield 298 7 Barrow 296 11 Paulding 293 11 Upson 275 33 Rockdale 267 9 Troup 264 10 Spalding 260 17 Lowndes 252 4 Coffee 251 13 Floyd 238 14 Early 236 29 Clarke 234 13 Tift 232 15 Fayette 230 13 Columbia 226 7 Crisp 223 7 Ware 220 14 Walton 215 11 Butts 214 21 Terrell 211 26 Worth 211 19 Hancock 191 22 Dooly 174 12 Randolph 174 19 Decatur 153 4 Jackson 148 4 Gordon 139 15 Gilmer 138 0 Appling 135 13 Calhoun 129 5 Stephens 124 2 Burke 123 4 Monroe 118 8 Catoosa 108 0 Turner 106 12 Laurens 105 1 Oconee 105 5 Dawson 104 1 Wilcox 103 13 Polk 99 1 Walker 98 0 Macon 96 6 Grady 94 4 White 94 3 Lumpkin 91 1 Pierce 91 3 Putnam 88 8 Glynn 87 1 Echols 85 0 Harris 83 4 Johnson 82 2 Murray 80 1 Meriwether 78 2 Bacon 77 2 Banks 73 0 Bryan 73 5 Washington 73 1 Elbert 72 0 Peach 70 3 Liberty 68 0 Brooks 67 9 Wilkinson 65 4 Effingham 64 1 Greene 64 7 McDuffie 63 5 Ben Hill 61 1 Oglethorpe 58 5 Clinch 56 2 Camden 55 1 Lamar 55 1 Bulloch 52 2 Toombs 52 4 Brantley 51 2 Pike 51 2 Marion 49 2 Dodge 48 2 Cook 46 2 Stewart 45 0 Pickens 43 3 Seminole 43 2 Fannin 40 1 Madison 40 1 Franklin 39 1 Miller 39 0 Pulaski 39 2 Union 39 1 Bleckley 38 0 Berrien 37 0 Haralson 37 2 Morgan 37 0 Clay 35 2 Talbot 35 1 Baker 34 2 Jeff Davis 34 1 Jones 34 0 Atkinson 33 2 Telfair 33 1 Jasper 32 1 Screven 32 2 Wilkes 32 1 Jefferson 30 1 Charlton 29 1 Crawford 28 0 Heard 28 2 Dade 27 1 Emanuel 26 2 Hart 26 0 Chattahoochee 25 0 Chattooga 24 2 Irwin 24 1 Towns 22 1 Taylor 21 2 Jenkins 18 1 Warren 18 0 Tattnall 17 0 Wayne 17 0 Lanier 16 2 Rabun 16 1 Schley 16 1 Lincoln 15 0 Twiggs 14 0 Candler 13 0 Long 12 1 McIntosh 12 0 Quitman 11 1 Webster 11 1 Montgomery 9 0 Wheeler 9 0 Treutlen 8 0 Evans 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.