AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 43,730 positive COVID-19 cases, with 568 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 43,730 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,547 hospitalized for treatment and 1,871 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have increased slightly since our update yesterday afternoon, as the state of Georgia reported 43,344 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 568 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 450 cases. Currently, there are 264 positive cases in Troup County and 83 reported in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|4116
|202
|DeKalb
|3329
|106
|Gwinnett
|3226
|124
|Cobb
|2835
|148
|Hall
|2344
|41
|Unknown
|2190
|1
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1976
|28
|Dougherty
|1732
|142
|Clayton
|1168
|43
|Cherokee
|837
|29
|Henry
|653
|20
|Muscogee
|568
|17
|Richmond
|543
|19
|Douglas
|507
|23
|Habersham
|504
|19
|Carroll
|480
|24
|Forsyth
|480
|12
|Chatham
|464
|22
|Sumter
|450
|41
|Bartow
|444
|38
|Bibb
|435
|24
|Mitchell
|402
|32
|Coweta
|380
|8
|Colquitt
|362
|14
|Lee
|357
|22
|Houston
|354
|16
|Baldwin
|332
|25
|Thomas
|316
|31
|Newton
|315
|10
|Whitfield
|298
|7
|Barrow
|296
|11
|Paulding
|293
|11
|Upson
|275
|33
|Rockdale
|267
|9
|Troup
|264
|10
|Spalding
|260
|17
|Lowndes
|252
|4
|Coffee
|251
|13
|Floyd
|238
|14
|Early
|236
|29
|Clarke
|234
|13
|Tift
|232
|15
|Fayette
|230
|13
|Columbia
|226
|7
|Crisp
|223
|7
|Ware
|220
|14
|Walton
|215
|11
|Butts
|214
|21
|Terrell
|211
|26
|Worth
|211
|19
|Hancock
|191
|22
|Dooly
|174
|12
|Randolph
|174
|19
|Decatur
|153
|4
|Jackson
|148
|4
|Gordon
|139
|15
|Gilmer
|138
|0
|Appling
|135
|13
|Calhoun
|129
|5
|Stephens
|124
|2
|Burke
|123
|4
|Monroe
|118
|8
|Catoosa
|108
|0
|Turner
|106
|12
|Laurens
|105
|1
|Oconee
|105
|5
|Dawson
|104
|1
|Wilcox
|103
|13
|Polk
|99
|1
|Walker
|98
|0
|Macon
|96
|6
|Grady
|94
|4
|White
|94
|3
|Lumpkin
|91
|1
|Pierce
|91
|3
|Putnam
|88
|8
|Glynn
|87
|1
|Echols
|85
|0
|Harris
|83
|4
|Johnson
|82
|2
|Murray
|80
|1
|Meriwether
|78
|2
|Bacon
|77
|2
|Banks
|73
|0
|Bryan
|73
|5
|Washington
|73
|1
|Elbert
|72
|0
|Peach
|70
|3
|Liberty
|68
|0
|Brooks
|67
|9
|Wilkinson
|65
|4
|Effingham
|64
|1
|Greene
|64
|7
|McDuffie
|63
|5
|Ben Hill
|61
|1
|Oglethorpe
|58
|5
|Clinch
|56
|2
|Camden
|55
|1
|Lamar
|55
|1
|Bulloch
|52
|2
|Toombs
|52
|4
|Brantley
|51
|2
|Pike
|51
|2
|Marion
|49
|2
|Dodge
|48
|2
|Cook
|46
|2
|Stewart
|45
|0
|Pickens
|43
|3
|Seminole
|43
|2
|Fannin
|40
|1
|Madison
|40
|1
|Franklin
|39
|1
|Miller
|39
|0
|Pulaski
|39
|2
|Union
|39
|1
|Bleckley
|38
|0
|Berrien
|37
|0
|Haralson
|37
|2
|Morgan
|37
|0
|Clay
|35
|2
|Talbot
|35
|1
|Baker
|34
|2
|Jeff Davis
|34
|1
|Jones
|34
|0
|Atkinson
|33
|2
|Telfair
|33
|1
|Jasper
|32
|1
|Screven
|32
|2
|Wilkes
|32
|1
|Jefferson
|30
|1
|Charlton
|29
|1
|Crawford
|28
|0
|Heard
|28
|2
|Dade
|27
|1
|Emanuel
|26
|2
|Hart
|26
|0
|Chattahoochee
|25
|0
|Chattooga
|24
|2
|Irwin
|24
|1
|Towns
|22
|1
|Taylor
|21
|2
|Jenkins
|18
|1
|Warren
|18
|0
|Tattnall
|17
|0
|Wayne
|17
|0
|Lanier
|16
|2
|Rabun
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Lincoln
|15
|0
|Twiggs
|14
|0
|Candler
|13
|0
|Long
|12
|1
|McIntosh
|12
|0
|Quitman
|11
|1
|Webster
|11
|1
|Montgomery
|9
|0
|Wheeler
|9
|0
|Treutlen
|8
|0
|Evans
|5
|0
|Glascock
|1
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.