AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 44,421 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, with 577 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 44,421 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,666 hospitalized for treatment and 1,907 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased slightly since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 43,983 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, 577 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 459 cases. Currently, there are 268 positive cases in Troup County and 86 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton4275210
DeKalb3512110
Gwinnett3416125
Cobb2875151
Hall240142
Non-Georgia Resident192728
Dougherty1778143
Unknown15910
Clayton118544
Cherokee85831
Henry65921
Muscogee57717
Richmond56119
Douglas51824
Carroll51024
Habersham50919
Forsyth49513
Chatham47323
Sumter45941
Bartow45538
Bibb43924
Colquitt42114
Mitchell40632
Coweta3918
Lee36323
Houston35816
Newton33911
Baldwin33725
Thomas32631
Barrow31512
Whitfield3087
Paulding30111
Upson27933
Rockdale2769
Troup26810
Coffee26213
Lowndes2624
Spalding26219
Clarke25913
Floyd24815
Early23730
Fayette23513
Tift23515
Columbia2347
Walton22812
Crisp2257
Ware22314
Butts21521
Terrell21326
Worth21120
Hancock19322
Dooly17612
Randolph17619
Jackson1615
Decatur1604
Gilmer1460
Gordon14015
Appling13913
Calhoun1315
Stephens1312
Burke1215
Monroe1198
Catoosa1140
Oconee1095
Dawson1071
Turner10712
Walker1060
Laurens1051
Wilcox10513
Polk1031
Glynn1011
Echols990
Macon996
White953
Grady944
Lumpkin921
Pierce923
Putnam888
Harris864
Banks830
Bacon822
Johnson822
Murray821
Meriwether782
Bryan755
Effingham751
Elbert730
Washington731
Liberty700
Peach703
Brooks689
Ben Hill671
Wilkinson674
Greene667
McDuffie655
Lamar601
Oglethorpe586
Clinch572
Camden561
Toombs544
Bulloch532
Pike532
Marion512
Brantley502
Dodge502
Cook462
Stewart460
Madison441
Bleckley430
Pickens433
Seminole432
Union431
Fannin401
Haralson402
Miller400
Franklin391
Pulaski392
Atkinson382
Berrien380
Clay372
Morgan370
Talbot371
Baker352
Jeff Davis351
Jones340
Telfair341
Wilkes331
Jasper321
Jefferson321
Screven322
Charlton301
Chattahoochee300
Crawford280
Heard282
Dade271
Emanuel262
Hart260
Chattooga242
Irwin241
Taylor222
Towns221
Jenkins191
Tattnall190
Warren180
Wayne180
Lanier172
Schley171
Lincoln160
Rabun161
Long151
Twiggs150
Candler130
McIntosh120
Quitman121
Webster111
Montgomery90
Wheeler90
Treutlen80
Evans50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

