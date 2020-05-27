AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia DPH reports 44,421 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, with 577 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 44,421 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,666 hospitalized for treatment and 1,907 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased slightly since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 43,983 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, 577 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 459 cases. Currently, there are 268 positive cases in Troup County and 86 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 4275 210 DeKalb 3512 110 Gwinnett 3416 125 Cobb 2875 151 Hall 2401 42 Non-Georgia Resident 1927 28 Dougherty 1778 143 Unknown 1591 0 Clayton 1185 44 Cherokee 858 31 Henry 659 21 Muscogee 577 17 Richmond 561 19 Douglas 518 24 Carroll 510 24 Habersham 509 19 Forsyth 495 13 Chatham 473 23 Sumter 459 41 Bartow 455 38 Bibb 439 24 Colquitt 421 14 Mitchell 406 32 Coweta 391 8 Lee 363 23 Houston 358 16 Newton 339 11 Baldwin 337 25 Thomas 326 31 Barrow 315 12 Whitfield 308 7 Paulding 301 11 Upson 279 33 Rockdale 276 9 Troup 268 10 Coffee 262 13 Lowndes 262 4 Spalding 262 19 Clarke 259 13 Floyd 248 15 Early 237 30 Fayette 235 13 Tift 235 15 Columbia 234 7 Walton 228 12 Crisp 225 7 Ware 223 14 Butts 215 21 Terrell 213 26 Worth 211 20 Hancock 193 22 Dooly 176 12 Randolph 176 19 Jackson 161 5 Decatur 160 4 Gilmer 146 0 Gordon 140 15 Appling 139 13 Calhoun 131 5 Stephens 131 2 Burke 121 5 Monroe 119 8 Catoosa 114 0 Oconee 109 5 Dawson 107 1 Turner 107 12 Walker 106 0 Laurens 105 1 Wilcox 105 13 Polk 103 1 Glynn 101 1 Echols 99 0 Macon 99 6 White 95 3 Grady 94 4 Lumpkin 92 1 Pierce 92 3 Putnam 88 8 Harris 86 4 Banks 83 0 Bacon 82 2 Johnson 82 2 Murray 82 1 Meriwether 78 2 Bryan 75 5 Effingham 75 1 Elbert 73 0 Washington 73 1 Liberty 70 0 Peach 70 3 Brooks 68 9 Ben Hill 67 1 Wilkinson 67 4 Greene 66 7 McDuffie 65 5 Lamar 60 1 Oglethorpe 58 6 Clinch 57 2 Camden 56 1 Toombs 54 4 Bulloch 53 2 Pike 53 2 Marion 51 2 Brantley 50 2 Dodge 50 2 Cook 46 2 Stewart 46 0 Madison 44 1 Bleckley 43 0 Pickens 43 3 Seminole 43 2 Union 43 1 Fannin 40 1 Haralson 40 2 Miller 40 0 Franklin 39 1 Pulaski 39 2 Atkinson 38 2 Berrien 38 0 Clay 37 2 Morgan 37 0 Talbot 37 1 Baker 35 2 Jeff Davis 35 1 Jones 34 0 Telfair 34 1 Wilkes 33 1 Jasper 32 1 Jefferson 32 1 Screven 32 2 Charlton 30 1 Chattahoochee 30 0 Crawford 28 0 Heard 28 2 Dade 27 1 Emanuel 26 2 Hart 26 0 Chattooga 24 2 Irwin 24 1 Taylor 22 2 Towns 22 1 Jenkins 19 1 Tattnall 19 0 Warren 18 0 Wayne 18 0 Lanier 17 2 Schley 17 1 Lincoln 16 0 Rabun 16 1 Long 15 1 Twiggs 15 0 Candler 13 0 McIntosh 12 0 Quitman 12 1 Webster 11 1 Montgomery 9 0 Wheeler 9 0 Treutlen 8 0 Evans 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.