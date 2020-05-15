AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports 36,681 cases of COVID-19, with 418 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 36,681 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,438 hospitalized for treatment and 1,557 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since last night, as the state of Georgia reported 35,977 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 418 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 412 cases. Currently, there are 195 positive cases in Troup County and 75 reported in Harris County.

Marion County reports 39 cases, while Clay County is reporting 28 cases.

Troup County will reopen some government offices on May 18 for in-person traffic, with some restrictions in place for the safety of employees and residents.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3641 159 DeKalb 2717 75 Gwinnett 2572 101 Cobb 2371 131 Hall 2134 40 Unknown 1806 0 Dougherty 1645 132 Non-Georgia Resident 1578 23 Clayton 996 36 Cherokee 693 22 Henry 625 18 Richmond 481 17 Douglas 430 15 Muscogee 418 15 Sumter 412 38 Habersham 408 16 Carroll 403 20 Forsyth 396 11 Mitchell 387 32 Bibb 384 16 Bartow 383 35 Chatham 351 14 Lee 344 23 Houston 311 16 Baldwin 282 12 Coweta 281 4 Thomas 281 29 Newton 263 8 Barrow 257 7 Upson 255 27 Rockdale 250 7 Colquitt 243 11 Spalding 238 12 Paulding 237 10 Early 233 28 Fayette 205 11 Lowndes 200 4 Terrell 199 24 Columbia 198 6 Butts 196 17 Troup 195 5 Worth 194 17 Clarke 193 13 Crisp 193 7 Coffee 192 11 Whitfield 176 6 Tift 175 10 Floyd 170 12 Randolph 169 21 Ware 169 12 Walton 158 7 Dooly 154 12 Hancock 146 4 Jackson 126 3 Gordon 125 15 Calhoun 122 7 Decatur 116 3 Burke 112 3 Gilmer 106 0 Appling 103 10 Wilcox 98 12 Stephens 95 1 Grady 89 4 Macon 89 5 White 88 2 Laurens 86 1 Dawson 84 1 Lumpkin 82 1 Turner 81 12 Oconee 80 2 Glynn 75 1 Harris 75 3 Walker 74 0 Meriwether 73 1 Polk 72 0 Peach 71 2 Catoosa 70 0 Johnson 70 2 Pierce 69 4 Brooks 64 8 Washington 63 1 Putnam 62 6 Bryan 61 4 Murray 58 1 Greene 57 5 Oglethorpe 55 4 Bacon 54 2 McDuffie 53 4 Elbert 46 0 Monroe 46 4 Ben Hill 45 1 Bulloch 45 2 Camden 44 1 Liberty 44 0 Pike 44 2 Toombs 43 4 Banks 41 0 Lamar 41 1 Wilkinson 41 3 Clinch 40 0 Marion 39 1 Dodge 38 2 Effingham 38 1 Miller 38 0 Seminole 38 2 Stewart 37 0 Fannin 36 1 Pulaski 36 1 Union 36 1 Pickens 35 3 Haralson 34 2 Baker 33 2 Morgan 33 0 Bleckley 32 0 Cook 32 2 Franklin 31 1 Brantley 30 2 Jones 30 0 Madison 29 1 Telfair 29 1 Clay 28 3 Talbot 28 1 Wilkes 28 1 Jasper 26 0 Emanuel 25 1 Jeff Davis 24 1 Irwin 22 1 Jefferson 22 1 Taylor 22 2 Charlton 21 1 Towns 21 1 Atkinson 20 2 Berrien 20 0 Crawford 19 0 Dade 19 1 Hart 19 0 Chattahoochee 18 0 Screven 18 1 Heard 17 1 Jenkins 16 1 Warren 16 0 Chattooga 15 2 Schley 15 1 Rabun 14 1 Wayne 14 0 Echols 13 0 Lincoln 12 0 Lanier 11 2 Tattnall 11 0 Webster 11 1 Candler 10 0 McIntosh 9 0 Twiggs 9 0 Quitman 7 1 Treutlen 7 0 Wheeler 7 0 Montgomery 6 0 Long 5 0 Evans 4 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.