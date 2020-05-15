AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports 36,681 cases of COVID-19, with 418 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 36,681 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,438 hospitalized for treatment and 1,557 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since last night, as the state of Georgia reported 35,977 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 418 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 412 cases. Currently, there are 195 positive cases in Troup County and 75 reported in Harris County.

Marion County reports 39 cases, while Clay County is reporting 28 cases.

Troup County will reopen some government offices on May 18 for in-person traffic, with some restrictions in place for the safety of employees and residents.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3641159
DeKalb271775
Gwinnett2572101
Cobb2371131
Hall213440
Unknown18060
Dougherty1645132
Non-Georgia Resident157823
Clayton99636
Cherokee69322
Henry62518
Richmond48117
Douglas43015
Muscogee41815
Sumter41238
Habersham40816
Carroll40320
Forsyth39611
Mitchell38732
Bibb38416
Bartow38335
Chatham35114
Lee34423
Houston31116
Baldwin28212
Coweta2814
Thomas28129
Newton2638
Barrow2577
Upson25527
Rockdale2507
Colquitt24311
Spalding23812
Paulding23710
Early23328
Fayette20511
Lowndes2004
Terrell19924
Columbia1986
Butts19617
Troup1955
Worth19417
Clarke19313
Crisp1937
Coffee19211
Whitfield1766
Tift17510
Floyd17012
Randolph16921
Ware16912
Walton1587
Dooly15412
Hancock1464
Jackson1263
Gordon12515
Calhoun1227
Decatur1163
Burke1123
Gilmer1060
Appling10310
Wilcox9812
Stephens951
Grady894
Macon895
White882
Laurens861
Dawson841
Lumpkin821
Turner8112
Oconee802
Glynn751
Harris753
Walker740
Meriwether731
Polk720
Peach712
Catoosa700
Johnson702
Pierce694
Brooks648
Washington631
Putnam626
Bryan614
Murray581
Greene575
Oglethorpe554
Bacon542
McDuffie534
Elbert460
Monroe464
Ben Hill451
Bulloch452
Camden441
Liberty440
Pike442
Toombs434
Banks410
Lamar411
Wilkinson413
Clinch400
Marion391
Dodge382
Effingham381
Miller380
Seminole382
Stewart370
Fannin361
Pulaski361
Union361
Pickens353
Haralson342
Baker332
Morgan330
Bleckley320
Cook322
Franklin311
Brantley302
Jones300
Madison291
Telfair291
Clay283
Talbot281
Wilkes281
Jasper260
Emanuel251
Jeff Davis241
Irwin221
Jefferson221
Taylor222
Charlton211
Towns211
Atkinson202
Berrien200
Crawford190
Dade191
Hart190
Chattahoochee180
Screven181
Heard171
Jenkins161
Warren160
Chattooga152
Schley151
Rabun141
Wayne140
Echols130
Lincoln120
Lanier112
Tattnall110
Webster111
Candler100
McIntosh90
Twiggs90
Quitman71
Treutlen70
Wheeler70
Montgomery60
Long50
Evans40
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

