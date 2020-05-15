AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports 36,681 cases of COVID-19, with 418 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 36,681 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,438 hospitalized for treatment and 1,557 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have increased since last night, as the state of Georgia reported 35,977 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 418 people who have tested positive for the virus.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 412 cases. Currently, there are 195 positive cases in Troup County and 75 reported in Harris County.
Marion County reports 39 cases, while Clay County is reporting 28 cases.
Troup County will reopen some government offices on May 18 for in-person traffic, with some restrictions in place for the safety of employees and residents.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3641
|159
|DeKalb
|2717
|75
|Gwinnett
|2572
|101
|Cobb
|2371
|131
|Hall
|2134
|40
|Unknown
|1806
|0
|Dougherty
|1645
|132
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1578
|23
|Clayton
|996
|36
|Cherokee
|693
|22
|Henry
|625
|18
|Richmond
|481
|17
|Douglas
|430
|15
|Muscogee
|418
|15
|Sumter
|412
|38
|Habersham
|408
|16
|Carroll
|403
|20
|Forsyth
|396
|11
|Mitchell
|387
|32
|Bibb
|384
|16
|Bartow
|383
|35
|Chatham
|351
|14
|Lee
|344
|23
|Houston
|311
|16
|Baldwin
|282
|12
|Coweta
|281
|4
|Thomas
|281
|29
|Newton
|263
|8
|Barrow
|257
|7
|Upson
|255
|27
|Rockdale
|250
|7
|Colquitt
|243
|11
|Spalding
|238
|12
|Paulding
|237
|10
|Early
|233
|28
|Fayette
|205
|11
|Lowndes
|200
|4
|Terrell
|199
|24
|Columbia
|198
|6
|Butts
|196
|17
|Troup
|195
|5
|Worth
|194
|17
|Clarke
|193
|13
|Crisp
|193
|7
|Coffee
|192
|11
|Whitfield
|176
|6
|Tift
|175
|10
|Floyd
|170
|12
|Randolph
|169
|21
|Ware
|169
|12
|Walton
|158
|7
|Dooly
|154
|12
|Hancock
|146
|4
|Jackson
|126
|3
|Gordon
|125
|15
|Calhoun
|122
|7
|Decatur
|116
|3
|Burke
|112
|3
|Gilmer
|106
|0
|Appling
|103
|10
|Wilcox
|98
|12
|Stephens
|95
|1
|Grady
|89
|4
|Macon
|89
|5
|White
|88
|2
|Laurens
|86
|1
|Dawson
|84
|1
|Lumpkin
|82
|1
|Turner
|81
|12
|Oconee
|80
|2
|Glynn
|75
|1
|Harris
|75
|3
|Walker
|74
|0
|Meriwether
|73
|1
|Polk
|72
|0
|Peach
|71
|2
|Catoosa
|70
|0
|Johnson
|70
|2
|Pierce
|69
|4
|Brooks
|64
|8
|Washington
|63
|1
|Putnam
|62
|6
|Bryan
|61
|4
|Murray
|58
|1
|Greene
|57
|5
|Oglethorpe
|55
|4
|Bacon
|54
|2
|McDuffie
|53
|4
|Elbert
|46
|0
|Monroe
|46
|4
|Ben Hill
|45
|1
|Bulloch
|45
|2
|Camden
|44
|1
|Liberty
|44
|0
|Pike
|44
|2
|Toombs
|43
|4
|Banks
|41
|0
|Lamar
|41
|1
|Wilkinson
|41
|3
|Clinch
|40
|0
|Marion
|39
|1
|Dodge
|38
|2
|Effingham
|38
|1
|Miller
|38
|0
|Seminole
|38
|2
|Stewart
|37
|0
|Fannin
|36
|1
|Pulaski
|36
|1
|Union
|36
|1
|Pickens
|35
|3
|Haralson
|34
|2
|Baker
|33
|2
|Morgan
|33
|0
|Bleckley
|32
|0
|Cook
|32
|2
|Franklin
|31
|1
|Brantley
|30
|2
|Jones
|30
|0
|Madison
|29
|1
|Telfair
|29
|1
|Clay
|28
|3
|Talbot
|28
|1
|Wilkes
|28
|1
|Jasper
|26
|0
|Emanuel
|25
|1
|Jeff Davis
|24
|1
|Irwin
|22
|1
|Jefferson
|22
|1
|Taylor
|22
|2
|Charlton
|21
|1
|Towns
|21
|1
|Atkinson
|20
|2
|Berrien
|20
|0
|Crawford
|19
|0
|Dade
|19
|1
|Hart
|19
|0
|Chattahoochee
|18
|0
|Screven
|18
|1
|Heard
|17
|1
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Warren
|16
|0
|Chattooga
|15
|2
|Schley
|15
|1
|Rabun
|14
|1
|Wayne
|14
|0
|Echols
|13
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Lanier
|11
|2
|Tattnall
|11
|0
|Webster
|11
|1
|Candler
|10
|0
|McIntosh
|9
|0
|Twiggs
|9
|0
|Quitman
|7
|1
|Treutlen
|7
|0
|Wheeler
|7
|0
|Montgomery
|6
|0
|Long
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Glascock
|1
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.