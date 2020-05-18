AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports 38,081 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 434 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 38,081 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,916 hospitalized for treatment and 1,642 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have increased since our last update before the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 36,772 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 434 people who have tested positive for the virus, and 16 who have died.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 416 cases. Currently, there are 200 positive cases in Troup County and 74 reported in Harris County.
Phoebe Health’s latest numbers report shows what the organization calls a “fairly significant increase” in the number of COVID-19 patients they are treating. The hospital system also said that this did not necessarily mean that positive cases were spiking.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3761
|170
|DeKalb
|2819
|85
|Gwinnett
|2621
|104
|Cobb
|2418
|133
|Unknown
|2308
|0
|Hall
|2159
|42
|Dougherty
|1663
|135
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1625
|25
|Clayton
|1007
|38
|Cherokee
|717
|26
|Henry
|624
|18
|Richmond
|493
|17
|Douglas
|439
|18
|Habersham
|434
|16
|Muscogee
|434
|16
|Sumter
|416
|39
|Carroll
|407
|22
|Forsyth
|402
|11
|Bibb
|395
|17
|Mitchell
|388
|32
|Bartow
|384
|35
|Chatham
|361
|14
|Lee
|342
|23
|Houston
|317
|16
|Baldwin
|290
|14
|Thomas
|285
|30
|Coweta
|284
|4
|Newton
|262
|10
|Barrow
|260
|8
|Upson
|260
|31
|Rockdale
|249
|7
|Colquitt
|248
|11
|Paulding
|240
|10
|Spalding
|239
|15
|Early
|228
|28
|Columbia
|210
|6
|Lowndes
|208
|5
|Fayette
|206
|11
|Troup
|200
|6
|Clarke
|199
|13
|Terrell
|199
|24
|Worth
|197
|17
|Butts
|196
|17
|Coffee
|196
|12
|Crisp
|196
|7
|Floyd
|186
|13
|Tift
|185
|13
|Whitfield
|182
|6
|Ware
|172
|12
|Randolph
|169
|21
|Dooly
|160
|12
|Hancock
|160
|5
|Walton
|159
|8
|Jackson
|130
|3
|Gordon
|128
|15
|Decatur
|125
|3
|Calhoun
|122
|6
|Burke
|113
|3
|Gilmer
|110
|0
|Appling
|109
|11
|Stephens
|109
|2
|Monroe
|95
|7
|Wilcox
|95
|12
|Laurens
|94
|1
|Macon
|91
|6
|Grady
|90
|4
|White
|89
|2
|Turner
|84
|12
|Dawson
|83
|1
|Lumpkin
|82
|1
|Oconee
|80
|3
|Polk
|79
|0
|Putnam
|78
|7
|Glynn
|76
|1
|Harris
|74
|3
|Johnson
|74
|2
|Walker
|74
|0
|Pierce
|73
|4
|Catoosa
|71
|0
|Meriwether
|70
|1
|Peach
|69
|2
|Washington
|66
|1
|Bryan
|65
|4
|Brooks
|63
|9
|Murray
|60
|1
|Bacon
|59
|2
|Greene
|59
|6
|McDuffie
|55
|5
|Oglethorpe
|55
|4
|Camden
|50
|1
|Elbert
|47
|0
|Liberty
|47
|0
|Ben Hill
|46
|1
|Toombs
|46
|4
|Bulloch
|45
|2
|Wilkinson
|45
|3
|Banks
|44
|0
|Dodge
|44
|2
|Pike
|44
|2
|Marion
|43
|2
|Effingham
|42
|1
|Clinch
|41
|1
|Lamar
|41
|1
|Seminole
|40
|2
|Brantley
|38
|2
|Miller
|37
|0
|Stewart
|37
|0
|Union
|37
|1
|Fannin
|36
|1
|Pulaski
|36
|2
|Pickens
|35
|3
|Bleckley
|34
|0
|Haralson
|34
|2
|Morgan
|34
|0
|Baker
|33
|2
|Franklin
|33
|1
|Cook
|31
|2
|Clay
|30
|3
|Jones
|30
|0
|Talbot
|30
|1
|Madison
|29
|1
|Telfair
|29
|1
|Wilkes
|29
|1
|Charlton
|26
|1
|Emanuel
|26
|1
|Jasper
|26
|0
|Jeff Davis
|24
|1
|Jefferson
|23
|1
|Berrien
|22
|0
|Irwin
|22
|1
|Taylor
|22
|2
|Hart
|21
|0
|Towns
|21
|1
|Atkinson
|20
|2
|Dade
|20
|1
|Screven
|20
|1
|Chattahoochee
|19
|0
|Crawford
|19
|0
|Heard
|17
|1
|Echols
|16
|0
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Warren
|16
|0
|Chattooga
|15
|2
|Rabun
|15
|2
|Wayne
|14
|0
|Lincoln
|13
|1
|Lanier
|12
|3
|Tattnall
|12
|0
|Webster
|11
|1
|Candler
|10
|0
|McIntosh
|10
|0
|Twiggs
|9
|0
|Montgomery
|8
|0
|Quitman
|8
|1
|Treutlen
|8
|0
|Wheeler
|7
|0
|Long
|6
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Glascock
|1
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.