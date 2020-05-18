AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports 38,081 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 434 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 38,081 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,916 hospitalized for treatment and 1,642 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since our last update before the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 36,772 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 434 people who have tested positive for the virus, and 16 who have died.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 416 cases. Currently, there are 200 positive cases in Troup County and 74 reported in Harris County.

Phoebe Health’s latest numbers report shows what the organization calls a “fairly significant increase” in the number of COVID-19 patients they are treating. The hospital system also said that this did not necessarily mean that positive cases were spiking.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3761170
DeKalb281985
Gwinnett2621104
Cobb2418133
Unknown23080
Hall215942
Dougherty1663135
Non-Georgia Resident162525
Clayton100738
Cherokee71726
Henry62418
Richmond49317
Douglas43918
Habersham43416
Muscogee43416
Sumter41639
Carroll40722
Forsyth40211
Bibb39517
Mitchell38832
Bartow38435
Chatham36114
Lee34223
Houston31716
Baldwin29014
Thomas28530
Coweta2844
Newton26210
Barrow2608
Upson26031
Rockdale2497
Colquitt24811
Paulding24010
Spalding23915
Early22828
Columbia2106
Lowndes2085
Fayette20611
Troup2006
Clarke19913
Terrell19924
Worth19717
Butts19617
Coffee19612
Crisp1967
Floyd18613
Tift18513
Whitfield1826
Ware17212
Randolph16921
Dooly16012
Hancock1605
Walton1598
Jackson1303
Gordon12815
Decatur1253
Calhoun1226
Burke1133
Gilmer1100
Appling10911
Stephens1092
Monroe957
Wilcox9512
Laurens941
Macon916
Grady904
White892
Turner8412
Dawson831
Lumpkin821
Oconee803
Polk790
Putnam787
Glynn761
Harris743
Johnson742
Walker740
Pierce734
Catoosa710
Meriwether701
Peach692
Washington661
Bryan654
Brooks639
Murray601
Bacon592
Greene596
McDuffie555
Oglethorpe554
Camden501
Elbert470
Liberty470
Ben Hill461
Toombs464
Bulloch452
Wilkinson453
Banks440
Dodge442
Pike442
Marion432
Effingham421
Clinch411
Lamar411
Seminole402
Brantley382
Miller370
Stewart370
Union371
Fannin361
Pulaski362
Pickens353
Bleckley340
Haralson342
Morgan340
Baker332
Franklin331
Cook312
Clay303
Jones300
Talbot301
Madison291
Telfair291
Wilkes291
Charlton261
Emanuel261
Jasper260
Jeff Davis241
Jefferson231
Berrien220
Irwin221
Taylor222
Hart210
Towns211
Atkinson202
Dade201
Screven201
Chattahoochee190
Crawford190
Heard171
Echols160
Jenkins161
Schley161
Warren160
Chattooga152
Rabun152
Wayne140
Lincoln131
Lanier123
Tattnall120
Webster111
Candler100
McIntosh100
Twiggs90
Montgomery80
Quitman81
Treutlen80
Wheeler70
Long60
Evans40
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

