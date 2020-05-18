AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports 38,081 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 434 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 38,081 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,916 hospitalized for treatment and 1,642 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since our last update before the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 36,772 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 434 people who have tested positive for the virus, and 16 who have died.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 416 cases. Currently, there are 200 positive cases in Troup County and 74 reported in Harris County.

Phoebe Health’s latest numbers report shows what the organization calls a “fairly significant increase” in the number of COVID-19 patients they are treating. The hospital system also said that this did not necessarily mean that positive cases were spiking.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3761 170 DeKalb 2819 85 Gwinnett 2621 104 Cobb 2418 133 Unknown 2308 0 Hall 2159 42 Dougherty 1663 135 Non-Georgia Resident 1625 25 Clayton 1007 38 Cherokee 717 26 Henry 624 18 Richmond 493 17 Douglas 439 18 Habersham 434 16 Muscogee 434 16 Sumter 416 39 Carroll 407 22 Forsyth 402 11 Bibb 395 17 Mitchell 388 32 Bartow 384 35 Chatham 361 14 Lee 342 23 Houston 317 16 Baldwin 290 14 Thomas 285 30 Coweta 284 4 Newton 262 10 Barrow 260 8 Upson 260 31 Rockdale 249 7 Colquitt 248 11 Paulding 240 10 Spalding 239 15 Early 228 28 Columbia 210 6 Lowndes 208 5 Fayette 206 11 Troup 200 6 Clarke 199 13 Terrell 199 24 Worth 197 17 Butts 196 17 Coffee 196 12 Crisp 196 7 Floyd 186 13 Tift 185 13 Whitfield 182 6 Ware 172 12 Randolph 169 21 Dooly 160 12 Hancock 160 5 Walton 159 8 Jackson 130 3 Gordon 128 15 Decatur 125 3 Calhoun 122 6 Burke 113 3 Gilmer 110 0 Appling 109 11 Stephens 109 2 Monroe 95 7 Wilcox 95 12 Laurens 94 1 Macon 91 6 Grady 90 4 White 89 2 Turner 84 12 Dawson 83 1 Lumpkin 82 1 Oconee 80 3 Polk 79 0 Putnam 78 7 Glynn 76 1 Harris 74 3 Johnson 74 2 Walker 74 0 Pierce 73 4 Catoosa 71 0 Meriwether 70 1 Peach 69 2 Washington 66 1 Bryan 65 4 Brooks 63 9 Murray 60 1 Bacon 59 2 Greene 59 6 McDuffie 55 5 Oglethorpe 55 4 Camden 50 1 Elbert 47 0 Liberty 47 0 Ben Hill 46 1 Toombs 46 4 Bulloch 45 2 Wilkinson 45 3 Banks 44 0 Dodge 44 2 Pike 44 2 Marion 43 2 Effingham 42 1 Clinch 41 1 Lamar 41 1 Seminole 40 2 Brantley 38 2 Miller 37 0 Stewart 37 0 Union 37 1 Fannin 36 1 Pulaski 36 2 Pickens 35 3 Bleckley 34 0 Haralson 34 2 Morgan 34 0 Baker 33 2 Franklin 33 1 Cook 31 2 Clay 30 3 Jones 30 0 Talbot 30 1 Madison 29 1 Telfair 29 1 Wilkes 29 1 Charlton 26 1 Emanuel 26 1 Jasper 26 0 Jeff Davis 24 1 Jefferson 23 1 Berrien 22 0 Irwin 22 1 Taylor 22 2 Hart 21 0 Towns 21 1 Atkinson 20 2 Dade 20 1 Screven 20 1 Chattahoochee 19 0 Crawford 19 0 Heard 17 1 Echols 16 0 Jenkins 16 1 Schley 16 1 Warren 16 0 Chattooga 15 2 Rabun 15 2 Wayne 14 0 Lincoln 13 1 Lanier 12 3 Tattnall 12 0 Webster 11 1 Candler 10 0 McIntosh 10 0 Twiggs 9 0 Montgomery 8 0 Quitman 8 1 Treutlen 8 0 Wheeler 7 0 Long 6 0 Evans 4 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.