AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports 43,344 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 561 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 43,344 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,475 hospitalized for treatment and 1,830 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since our update before the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 41,482 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday night.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 561 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 449 cases. Currently, there are 260 positive cases in Troup County and 83 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 4065 196 DeKalb 3275 102 Gwinnett 3116 121 Cobb 2739 142 Unknown 2607 0 Hall 2319 41 Non-Georgia Resident 2000 28 Dougherty 1727 139 Clayton 1131 43 Cherokee 827 29 Henry 640 19 Muscogee 561 17 Richmond 529 18 Douglas 502 22 Habersham 500 19 Forsyth 476 12 Carroll 455 24 Sumter 449 40 Chatham 448 21 Bartow 443 36 Bibb 435 24 Mitchell 399 32 Lee 352 22 Houston 351 16 Coweta 348 8 Baldwin 330 25 Thomas 312 31 Newton 306 10 Colquitt 302 14 Paulding 290 11 Barrow 289 11 Whitfield 283 7 Upson 275 33 Rockdale 266 9 Troup 260 9 Spalding 255 15 Coffee 249 13 Lowndes 249 4 Early 235 29 Floyd 228 14 Clarke 226 13 Tift 226 14 Columbia 223 6 Crisp 223 7 Fayette 221 11 Ware 215 13 Terrell 211 26 Butts 210 21 Worth 209 19 Walton 192 10 Hancock 191 22 Randolph 173 19 Dooly 171 12 Decatur 149 4 Jackson 147 4 Gordon 138 15 Gilmer 136 0 Appling 133 13 Calhoun 127 5 Stephens 123 2 Burke 122 4 Monroe 118 8 Oconee 105 5 Turner 105 12 Dawson 102 1 Laurens 102 1 Catoosa 101 0 Wilcox 98 13 Macon 95 6 Polk 95 0 Walker 94 0 White 94 3 Grady 93 4 Lumpkin 90 1 Pierce 90 3 Putnam 88 8 Glynn 87 1 Harris 83 4 Johnson 81 2 Meriwether 78 2 Murray 78 1 Bacon 76 2 Washington 74 1 Banks 73 0 Elbert 71 0 Bryan 70 5 Peach 70 3 Liberty 67 0 Brooks 66 9 Wilkinson 65 4 Greene 64 7 Effingham 63 1 McDuffie 63 5 Echols 62 0 Ben Hill 61 1 Oglethorpe 58 5 Camden 55 1 Bulloch 52 2 Lamar 52 1 Brantley 51 2 Pike 50 2 Toombs 50 4 Clinch 49 1 Marion 49 2 Dodge 48 2 Cook 46 2 Pickens 43 3 Stewart 43 0 Seminole 42 2 Fannin 40 1 Bleckley 39 0 Madison 39 1 Pulaski 39 2 Union 39 1 Miller 38 0 Berrien 37 0 Franklin 37 1 Haralson 36 2 Morgan 36 0 Clay 35 2 Talbot 35 1 Jeff Davis 34 1 Jones 34 0 Baker 33 2 Telfair 33 1 Wilkes 32 1 Atkinson 31 2 Jasper 31 1 Charlton 29 1 Jefferson 29 1 Heard 28 2 Dade 27 1 Screven 27 2 Crawford 26 0 Emanuel 26 2 Hart 26 0 Chattahoochee 25 0 Chattooga 24 2 Irwin 24 1 Towns 22 1 Taylor 21 2 Jenkins 18 1 Warren 18 0 Wayne 17 0 Schley 16 1 Lincoln 15 0 Rabun 15 1 Tattnall 15 0 Lanier 14 2 Candler 13 0 Twiggs 13 0 Long 12 1 McIntosh 12 0 Quitman 11 1 Webster 11 1 Montgomery 9 0 Wheeler 9 0 Treutlen 8 0 Evans 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.