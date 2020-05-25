AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports 43,344 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 561 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 43,344 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,475 hospitalized for treatment and 1,830 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since our update before the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 41,482 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday night.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 561 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 449 cases. Currently, there are 260 positive cases in Troup County and 83 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton4065196
DeKalb3275102
Gwinnett3116121
Cobb2739142
Unknown26070
Hall231941
Non-Georgia Resident200028
Dougherty1727139
Clayton113143
Cherokee82729
Henry64019
Muscogee56117
Richmond52918
Douglas50222
Habersham50019
Forsyth47612
Carroll45524
Sumter44940
Chatham44821
Bartow44336
Bibb43524
Mitchell39932
Lee35222
Houston35116
Coweta3488
Baldwin33025
Thomas31231
Newton30610
Colquitt30214
Paulding29011
Barrow28911
Whitfield2837
Upson27533
Rockdale2669
Troup2609
Spalding25515
Coffee24913
Lowndes2494
Early23529
Floyd22814
Clarke22613
Tift22614
Columbia2236
Crisp2237
Fayette22111
Ware21513
Terrell21126
Butts21021
Worth20919
Walton19210
Hancock19122
Randolph17319
Dooly17112
Decatur1494
Jackson1474
Gordon13815
Gilmer1360
Appling13313
Calhoun1275
Stephens1232
Burke1224
Monroe1188
Oconee1055
Turner10512
Dawson1021
Laurens1021
Catoosa1010
Wilcox9813
Macon956
Polk950
Walker940
White943
Grady934
Lumpkin901
Pierce903
Putnam888
Glynn871
Harris834
Johnson812
Meriwether782
Murray781
Bacon762
Washington741
Banks730
Elbert710
Bryan705
Peach703
Liberty670
Brooks669
Wilkinson654
Greene647
Effingham631
McDuffie635
Echols620
Ben Hill611
Oglethorpe585
Camden551
Bulloch522
Lamar521
Brantley512
Pike502
Toombs504
Clinch491
Marion492
Dodge482
Cook462
Pickens433
Stewart430
Seminole422
Fannin401
Bleckley390
Madison391
Pulaski392
Union391
Miller380
Berrien370
Franklin371
Haralson362
Morgan360
Clay352
Talbot351
Jeff Davis341
Jones340
Baker332
Telfair331
Wilkes321
Atkinson312
Jasper311
Charlton291
Jefferson291
Heard282
Dade271
Screven272
Crawford260
Emanuel262
Hart260
Chattahoochee250
Chattooga242
Irwin241
Towns221
Taylor212
Jenkins181
Warren180
Wayne170
Schley161
Lincoln150
Rabun151
Tattnall150
Lanier142
Candler130
Twiggs130
Long121
McIntosh120
Quitman111
Webster111
Montgomery90
Wheeler90
Treutlen80
Evans50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Trending Stories