AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports 47,618 COVID-19 cases, with 628 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 47,618 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,127 hospitalized for treatment and 2,074 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our update before the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 45,683 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday night.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

In Columbus, 628 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 477 cases. Currently, there are 317 positive cases in Troup County and 99 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH will only provide one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton4547235
Gwinnett3812130
DeKalb3755120
Cobb3035179
Hall248549
Non-Georgia Resident214934
Dougherty1772149
Unknown16901
Clayton123350
Cherokee90733
Henry69323
Muscogee62817
Richmond59825
Douglas54425
Carroll52624
Habersham52123
Forsyth51712
Chatham50625
Bartow47839
Sumter47744
Colquitt47115
Bibb46128
Coweta4189
Mitchell41132
Whitfield3827
Houston36817
Lee36122
Newton35811
Baldwin34826
Barrow32914
Paulding32711
Thomas32532
Troup31711
Lowndes3074
Clarke28913
Rockdale2868
Upson28234
Coffee27715
Spalding27722
Floyd26615
Walton26412
Tift26317
Columbia2498
Early24031
Crisp2357
Fayette23513
Butts22824
Ware22814
Terrell21326
Worth21321
Hancock19625
Decatur1925
Jackson1915
Dooly18012
Randolph17919
Gordon16316
Appling16013
Walker1560
Gilmer1550
Stephens1472
Catoosa1350
Calhoun1326
Bacon1283
Monroe12211
Burke1215
Turner12013
Glynn1192
Polk1191
Echols1180
Oconee1167
Wilcox11413
Grady1114
Dawson1091
Laurens1081
White1033
Macon1026
Chattahoochee1000
Pierce1003
Harris996
Lumpkin991
Murray931
Putnam939
Banks901
Meriwether852
Franklin841
Johnson832
Liberty820
Ben Hill761
Elbert750
Bryan745
Effingham741
Washington741
Peach724
Lamar702
Wilkinson696
Brooks688
Greene687
McDuffie675
Bulloch622
Camden621
Oglethorpe627
Clinch592
Brantley572
Marion572
Toombs564
Madison551
Pike543
Screven543
Stewart521
Atkinson512
Dodge512
Cook492
Pickens483
Berrien470
Union461
Bleckley450
Seminole452
Fannin441
Haralson433
Jefferson431
Pulaski422
Miller410
Jones400
Clay392
Jasper391
Talbot392
Morgan380
Jeff Davis371
Telfair371
Baker342
Heard342
Wilkes331
Charlton321
Hart320
Dade291
Irwin291
Crawford280
Emanuel272
Tattnall270
Chattooga242
Towns241
Lanier222
Taylor222
Rabun211
Jenkins191
Wayne190
Warren180
Twiggs171
Lincoln160
Long161
McIntosh161
Schley161
Candler130
Webster131
Wheeler130
Quitman121
Treutlen100
Montgomery90
Evans50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

