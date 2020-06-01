AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports 47,618 COVID-19 cases, with 628 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 47,618 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,127 hospitalized for treatment and 2,074 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have gone up since our update before the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 45,683 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday night.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.
In Columbus, 628 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 477 cases. Currently, there are 317 positive cases in Troup County and 99 reported in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
As of June 2, the DPH will only provide one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|4547
|235
|Gwinnett
|3812
|130
|DeKalb
|3755
|120
|Cobb
|3035
|179
|Hall
|2485
|49
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2149
|34
|Dougherty
|1772
|149
|Unknown
|1690
|1
|Clayton
|1233
|50
|Cherokee
|907
|33
|Henry
|693
|23
|Muscogee
|628
|17
|Richmond
|598
|25
|Douglas
|544
|25
|Carroll
|526
|24
|Habersham
|521
|23
|Forsyth
|517
|12
|Chatham
|506
|25
|Bartow
|478
|39
|Sumter
|477
|44
|Colquitt
|471
|15
|Bibb
|461
|28
|Coweta
|418
|9
|Mitchell
|411
|32
|Whitfield
|382
|7
|Houston
|368
|17
|Lee
|361
|22
|Newton
|358
|11
|Baldwin
|348
|26
|Barrow
|329
|14
|Paulding
|327
|11
|Thomas
|325
|32
|Troup
|317
|11
|Lowndes
|307
|4
|Clarke
|289
|13
|Rockdale
|286
|8
|Upson
|282
|34
|Coffee
|277
|15
|Spalding
|277
|22
|Floyd
|266
|15
|Walton
|264
|12
|Tift
|263
|17
|Columbia
|249
|8
|Early
|240
|31
|Crisp
|235
|7
|Fayette
|235
|13
|Butts
|228
|24
|Ware
|228
|14
|Terrell
|213
|26
|Worth
|213
|21
|Hancock
|196
|25
|Decatur
|192
|5
|Jackson
|191
|5
|Dooly
|180
|12
|Randolph
|179
|19
|Gordon
|163
|16
|Appling
|160
|13
|Walker
|156
|0
|Gilmer
|155
|0
|Stephens
|147
|2
|Catoosa
|135
|0
|Calhoun
|132
|6
|Bacon
|128
|3
|Monroe
|122
|11
|Burke
|121
|5
|Turner
|120
|13
|Glynn
|119
|2
|Polk
|119
|1
|Echols
|118
|0
|Oconee
|116
|7
|Wilcox
|114
|13
|Grady
|111
|4
|Dawson
|109
|1
|Laurens
|108
|1
|White
|103
|3
|Macon
|102
|6
|Chattahoochee
|100
|0
|Pierce
|100
|3
|Harris
|99
|6
|Lumpkin
|99
|1
|Murray
|93
|1
|Putnam
|93
|9
|Banks
|90
|1
|Meriwether
|85
|2
|Franklin
|84
|1
|Johnson
|83
|2
|Liberty
|82
|0
|Ben Hill
|76
|1
|Elbert
|75
|0
|Bryan
|74
|5
|Effingham
|74
|1
|Washington
|74
|1
|Peach
|72
|4
|Lamar
|70
|2
|Wilkinson
|69
|6
|Brooks
|68
|8
|Greene
|68
|7
|McDuffie
|67
|5
|Bulloch
|62
|2
|Camden
|62
|1
|Oglethorpe
|62
|7
|Clinch
|59
|2
|Brantley
|57
|2
|Marion
|57
|2
|Toombs
|56
|4
|Madison
|55
|1
|Pike
|54
|3
|Screven
|54
|3
|Stewart
|52
|1
|Atkinson
|51
|2
|Dodge
|51
|2
|Cook
|49
|2
|Pickens
|48
|3
|Berrien
|47
|0
|Union
|46
|1
|Bleckley
|45
|0
|Seminole
|45
|2
|Fannin
|44
|1
|Haralson
|43
|3
|Jefferson
|43
|1
|Pulaski
|42
|2
|Miller
|41
|0
|Jones
|40
|0
|Clay
|39
|2
|Jasper
|39
|1
|Talbot
|39
|2
|Morgan
|38
|0
|Jeff Davis
|37
|1
|Telfair
|37
|1
|Baker
|34
|2
|Heard
|34
|2
|Wilkes
|33
|1
|Charlton
|32
|1
|Hart
|32
|0
|Dade
|29
|1
|Irwin
|29
|1
|Crawford
|28
|0
|Emanuel
|27
|2
|Tattnall
|27
|0
|Chattooga
|24
|2
|Towns
|24
|1
|Lanier
|22
|2
|Taylor
|22
|2
|Rabun
|21
|1
|Jenkins
|19
|1
|Wayne
|19
|0
|Warren
|18
|0
|Twiggs
|17
|1
|Lincoln
|16
|0
|Long
|16
|1
|McIntosh
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Candler
|13
|0
|Webster
|13
|1
|Wheeler
|13
|0
|Quitman
|12
|1
|Treutlen
|10
|0
|Montgomery
|9
|0
|Evans
|5
|0
|Glascock
|1
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
