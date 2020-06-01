AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports 47,618 COVID-19 cases, with 628 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 47,618 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,127 hospitalized for treatment and 2,074 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our update before the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 45,683 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday night.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

In Columbus, 628 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 477 cases. Currently, there are 317 positive cases in Troup County and 99 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH will only provide one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 4547 235 Gwinnett 3812 130 DeKalb 3755 120 Cobb 3035 179 Hall 2485 49 Non-Georgia Resident 2149 34 Dougherty 1772 149 Unknown 1690 1 Clayton 1233 50 Cherokee 907 33 Henry 693 23 Muscogee 628 17 Richmond 598 25 Douglas 544 25 Carroll 526 24 Habersham 521 23 Forsyth 517 12 Chatham 506 25 Bartow 478 39 Sumter 477 44 Colquitt 471 15 Bibb 461 28 Coweta 418 9 Mitchell 411 32 Whitfield 382 7 Houston 368 17 Lee 361 22 Newton 358 11 Baldwin 348 26 Barrow 329 14 Paulding 327 11 Thomas 325 32 Troup 317 11 Lowndes 307 4 Clarke 289 13 Rockdale 286 8 Upson 282 34 Coffee 277 15 Spalding 277 22 Floyd 266 15 Walton 264 12 Tift 263 17 Columbia 249 8 Early 240 31 Crisp 235 7 Fayette 235 13 Butts 228 24 Ware 228 14 Terrell 213 26 Worth 213 21 Hancock 196 25 Decatur 192 5 Jackson 191 5 Dooly 180 12 Randolph 179 19 Gordon 163 16 Appling 160 13 Walker 156 0 Gilmer 155 0 Stephens 147 2 Catoosa 135 0 Calhoun 132 6 Bacon 128 3 Monroe 122 11 Burke 121 5 Turner 120 13 Glynn 119 2 Polk 119 1 Echols 118 0 Oconee 116 7 Wilcox 114 13 Grady 111 4 Dawson 109 1 Laurens 108 1 White 103 3 Macon 102 6 Chattahoochee 100 0 Pierce 100 3 Harris 99 6 Lumpkin 99 1 Murray 93 1 Putnam 93 9 Banks 90 1 Meriwether 85 2 Franklin 84 1 Johnson 83 2 Liberty 82 0 Ben Hill 76 1 Elbert 75 0 Bryan 74 5 Effingham 74 1 Washington 74 1 Peach 72 4 Lamar 70 2 Wilkinson 69 6 Brooks 68 8 Greene 68 7 McDuffie 67 5 Bulloch 62 2 Camden 62 1 Oglethorpe 62 7 Clinch 59 2 Brantley 57 2 Marion 57 2 Toombs 56 4 Madison 55 1 Pike 54 3 Screven 54 3 Stewart 52 1 Atkinson 51 2 Dodge 51 2 Cook 49 2 Pickens 48 3 Berrien 47 0 Union 46 1 Bleckley 45 0 Seminole 45 2 Fannin 44 1 Haralson 43 3 Jefferson 43 1 Pulaski 42 2 Miller 41 0 Jones 40 0 Clay 39 2 Jasper 39 1 Talbot 39 2 Morgan 38 0 Jeff Davis 37 1 Telfair 37 1 Baker 34 2 Heard 34 2 Wilkes 33 1 Charlton 32 1 Hart 32 0 Dade 29 1 Irwin 29 1 Crawford 28 0 Emanuel 27 2 Tattnall 27 0 Chattooga 24 2 Towns 24 1 Lanier 22 2 Taylor 22 2 Rabun 21 1 Jenkins 19 1 Wayne 19 0 Warren 18 0 Twiggs 17 1 Lincoln 16 0 Long 16 1 McIntosh 16 1 Schley 16 1 Candler 13 0 Webster 13 1 Wheeler 13 0 Quitman 12 1 Treutlen 10 0 Montgomery 9 0 Evans 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.