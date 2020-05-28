AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports more than 45K COVID-19 cases, with 588 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 45,070 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,767 hospitalized for treatment and 1,962 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased slightly since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 44,638 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, 588 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 460 cases. Currently, there are 277 positive cases in Troup County and 88 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 4325 219 DeKalb 3604 113 Gwinnett 3549 126 Cobb 2924 164 Hall 2441 45 Non-Georgia Resident 1929 30 Dougherty 1778 143 Unknown 1497 0 Clayton 1199 46 Cherokee 860 32 Henry 668 22 Muscogee 588 17 Richmond 574 23 Douglas 522 24 Habersham 513 20 Carroll 511 24 Forsyth 502 13 Chatham 476 24 Sumter 460 41 Bartow 459 38 Colquitt 448 14 Bibb 444 25 Mitchell 410 32 Coweta 398 8 Lee 363 23 Houston 362 16 Newton 342 11 Baldwin 340 26 Thomas 325 31 Barrow 320 13 Whitfield 315 7 Paulding 305 11 Upson 280 34 Troup 277 10 Rockdale 276 9 Lowndes 273 4 Clarke 266 13 Spalding 263 20 Coffee 261 15 Floyd 255 15 Tift 244 16 Walton 243 12 Early 239 30 Columbia 238 7 Fayette 230 13 Crisp 226 7 Ware 224 14 Butts 223 22 Terrell 215 26 Worth 210 21 Hancock 194 22 Dooly 177 12 Randolph 176 19 Jackson 174 5 Decatur 170 4 Gilmer 146 0 Appling 144 13 Gordon 142 15 Stephens 133 2 Calhoun 130 5 Burke 122 5 Catoosa 118 0 Monroe 118 8 Turner 111 12 Glynn 109 1 Oconee 109 5 Walker 109 0 Dawson 108 1 Polk 108 1 Wilcox 105 13 Laurens 104 1 Echols 100 0 Macon 99 6 White 98 3 Lumpkin 95 1 Grady 93 4 Pierce 92 3 Banks 91 0 Harris 88 5 Putnam 88 9 Bacon 85 2 Murray 83 1 Johnson 82 2 Meriwether 81 2 Effingham 75 1 Bryan 74 5 Washington 74 1 Elbert 73 0 Ben Hill 71 1 Liberty 71 0 Peach 70 4 Brooks 68 9 Wilkinson 68 4 Greene 67 7 McDuffie 66 5 Lamar 63 1 Camden 62 1 Bulloch 60 2 Oglethorpe 58 6 Clinch 56 2 Pike 54 2 Toombs 54 4 Marion 52 2 Dodge 51 2 Brantley 50 2 Screven 50 2 Cook 47 2 Stewart 47 1 Madison 46 1 Bleckley 45 0 Union 44 1 Pickens 43 3 Seminole 43 2 Franklin 42 1 Fannin 41 1 Berrien 40 0 Haralson 40 2 Miller 40 0 Pulaski 40 2 Atkinson 39 2 Talbot 38 1 Clay 37 2 Morgan 37 0 Jeff Davis 36 1 Telfair 36 1 Baker 34 2 Jones 34 0 Charlton 33 1 Chattahoochee 33 0 Wilkes 33 1 Jasper 32 1 Jefferson 32 1 Heard 30 2 Crawford 28 0 Dade 28 1 Emanuel 27 2 Hart 27 0 Chattooga 24 2 Irwin 24 1 Towns 23 1 Taylor 22 2 Lanier 20 2 Jenkins 19 1 Rabun 19 1 Tattnall 19 0 Warren 18 0 Wayne 18 0 Lincoln 16 0 McIntosh 16 0 Schley 16 1 Long 15 1 Twiggs 15 0 Candler 13 0 Quitman 12 1 Webster 11 1 Wheeler 11 0 Montgomery 9 0 Treutlen 8 0 Evans 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.