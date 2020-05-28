AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia reports more than 45K COVID-19 cases, with 588 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 45,070 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,767 hospitalized for treatment and 1,962 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased slightly since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 44,638 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, 588 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 460 cases. Currently, there are 277 positive cases in Troup County and 88 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton4325219
DeKalb3604113
Gwinnett3549126
Cobb2924164
Hall244145
Non-Georgia Resident192930
Dougherty1778143
Unknown14970
Clayton119946
Cherokee86032
Henry66822
Muscogee58817
Richmond57423
Douglas52224
Habersham51320
Carroll51124
Forsyth50213
Chatham47624
Sumter46041
Bartow45938
Colquitt44814
Bibb44425
Mitchell41032
Coweta3988
Lee36323
Houston36216
Newton34211
Baldwin34026
Thomas32531
Barrow32013
Whitfield3157
Paulding30511
Upson28034
Troup27710
Rockdale2769
Lowndes2734
Clarke26613
Spalding26320
Coffee26115
Floyd25515
Tift24416
Walton24312
Early23930
Columbia2387
Fayette23013
Crisp2267
Ware22414
Butts22322
Terrell21526
Worth21021
Hancock19422
Dooly17712
Randolph17619
Jackson1745
Decatur1704
Gilmer1460
Appling14413
Gordon14215
Stephens1332
Calhoun1305
Burke1225
Catoosa1180
Monroe1188
Turner11112
Glynn1091
Oconee1095
Walker1090
Dawson1081
Polk1081
Wilcox10513
Laurens1041
Echols1000
Macon996
White983
Lumpkin951
Grady934
Pierce923
Banks910
Harris885
Putnam889
Bacon852
Murray831
Johnson822
Meriwether812
Effingham751
Bryan745
Washington741
Elbert730
Ben Hill711
Liberty710
Peach704
Brooks689
Wilkinson684
Greene677
McDuffie665
Lamar631
Camden621
Bulloch602
Oglethorpe586
Clinch562
Pike542
Toombs544
Marion522
Dodge512
Brantley502
Screven502
Cook472
Stewart471
Madison461
Bleckley450
Union441
Pickens433
Seminole432
Franklin421
Fannin411
Berrien400
Haralson402
Miller400
Pulaski402
Atkinson392
Talbot381
Clay372
Morgan370
Jeff Davis361
Telfair361
Baker342
Jones340
Charlton331
Chattahoochee330
Wilkes331
Jasper321
Jefferson321
Heard302
Crawford280
Dade281
Emanuel272
Hart270
Chattooga242
Irwin241
Towns231
Taylor222
Lanier202
Jenkins191
Rabun191
Tattnall190
Warren180
Wayne180
Lincoln160
McIntosh160
Schley161
Long151
Twiggs150
Candler130
Quitman121
Webster111
Wheeler110
Montgomery90
Treutlen80
Evans50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories