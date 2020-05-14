AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s COVID-19 cases number 35,793, with 403 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 35,793 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,320 hospitalized for treatment and 1,523 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since last night, as the state of Georgia reported 35,427 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 403 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online tonight at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 409 cases. Currently, there are 193 positive cases in Troup County and 73 reported in Harris County.

Marion County reports 38 cases, while Clay County is now reporting 26 cases.

Beginning May 11, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia each day, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3616 156 DeKalb 2633 74 Gwinnett 2512 101 Cobb 2322 127 Hall 2115 37 Dougherty 1642 130 Non-Georgia Resident 1592 24 Unknown 1519 0 Clayton 969 35 Cherokee 659 21 Henry 615 16 Richmond 476 17 Douglas 422 14 Sumter 409 35 Muscogee 403 15 Habersham 398 15 Carroll 396 19 Forsyth 394 11 Mitchell 381 32 Bibb 380 14 Bartow 378 35 Lee 342 22 Chatham 336 14 Houston 290 16 Coweta 280 4 Baldwin 277 12 Thomas 267 28 Newton 262 8 Upson 255 25 Barrow 254 7 Rockdale 248 7 Spalding 237 12 Paulding 234 10 Colquitt 229 11 Early 229 29 Fayette 202 12 Terrell 199 24 Lowndes 197 4 Butts 194 17 Columbia 194 6 Troup 193 5 Clarke 191 13 Crisp 191 7 Worth 191 18 Coffee 187 11 Whitfield 175 6 Randolph 169 21 Tift 166 6 Ware 166 12 Floyd 165 12 Walton 159 7 Dooly 151 12 Hancock 141 4 Jackson 126 3 Gordon 123 16 Calhoun 116 5 Decatur 115 3 Burke 114 3 Gilmer 104 1 Appling 99 10 Wilcox 99 12 Stephens 94 1 Grady 88 4 Macon 88 5 White 88 1 Laurens 85 1 Dawson 81 1 Turner 81 12 Lumpkin 80 1 Glynn 75 1 Harris 73 2 Walker 73 0 Johnson 70 2 Meriwether 69 1 Peach 69 2 Pierce 69 4 Polk 69 0 Catoosa 66 0 Oconee 66 0 Brooks 64 7 Washington 62 1 Bryan 61 4 Putnam 59 6 Greene 57 5 Oglethorpe 56 4 Murray 55 1 McDuffie 53 4 Bacon 49 2 Elbert 46 0 Bulloch 45 2 Liberty 45 0 Monroe 44 4 Pike 44 2 Ben Hill 43 0 Camden 43 1 Toombs 41 4 Banks 40 0 Lamar 40 1 Wilkinson 40 3 Seminole 39 2 Effingham 38 1 Marion 38 1 Clinch 36 0 Dodge 36 1 Fannin 36 1 Pickens 36 3 Stewart 36 0 Union 36 1 Miller 35 0 Haralson 34 2 Pulaski 34 1 Baker 33 2 Cook 33 3 Morgan 33 0 Bleckley 32 0 Jones 30 0 Franklin 29 1 Madison 29 1 Telfair 29 1 Brantley 28 2 Wilkes 28 1 Talbot 27 1 Clay 26 3 Jasper 26 0 Emanuel 25 1 Jeff Davis 24 1 Irwin 22 1 Taylor 22 2 Towns 21 1 Atkinson 20 2 Berrien 20 0 Charlton 19 1 Crawford 19 0 Hart 19 0 Jefferson 19 1 Screven 18 1 Dade 17 1 Heard 17 1 Chattahoochee 16 0 Chattooga 16 2 Jenkins 16 1 Warren 16 0 Schley 15 1 Rabun 14 1 Wayne 14 0 Lincoln 12 0 Echols 11 0 Lanier 11 2 Webster 11 2 Candler 10 0 Tattnall 10 0 McIntosh 9 0 Twiggs 8 0 Quitman 7 1 Treutlen 7 0 Wheeler 6 0 Long 5 0 Montgomery 5 0 Evans 4 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.