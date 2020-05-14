AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s COVID-19 cases number 35,793, with 403 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 35,793 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,320 hospitalized for treatment and 1,523 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since last night, as the state of Georgia reported 35,427 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 403 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online tonight at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 409 cases. Currently, there are 193 positive cases in Troup County and 73 reported in Harris County.

Marion County reports 38 cases, while Clay County is now reporting 26 cases.

Beginning May 11, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia each day, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

