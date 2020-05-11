AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 33,927, with 374 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 33,927 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,015 hospitalized for treatment and 1,441 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers rose over the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 32,171 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday night.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 374 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online May 14 at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 400 cases. There are 187 positive cases in Troup County and 67 reported in Harris County.

Starting today, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provide three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3516 145 DeKalb 2544 71 Gwinnett 2457 92 Cobb 2176 118 Hall 2026 29 Dougherty 1597 128 Non-Georgia Resident 1571 23 Unknown 978 2 Clayton 933 34 Cherokee 609 18 Henry 605 14 Richmond 446 16 Douglas 417 11 Sumter 400 33 Carroll 395 18 Forsyth 391 10 Habersham 386 16 Muscogee 374 14 Bibb 367 15 Bartow 363 33 Mitchell 352 32 Lee 340 22 Chatham 304 12 Houston 285 15 Coweta 278 4 Baldwin 272 13 Newton 260 8 Upson 250 24 Thomas 244 26 Rockdale 243 7 Spalding 235 11 Early 225 26 Paulding 224 10 Colquitt 208 10 Fayette 200 12 Terrell 198 23 Barrow 194 6 Clarke 188 13 Troup 187 5 Crisp 185 7 Lowndes 185 4 Columbia 183 5 Worth 183 13 Butts 181 17 Coffee 177 10 Randolph 168 21 Ware 165 12 Floyd 157 12 Tift 156 6 Whitfield 154 6 Walton 152 7 Dooly 146 12 Hancock 128 3 Jackson 124 3 Gordon 122 16 Calhoun 117 5 Decatur 109 3 Burke 108 4 Gilmer 98 0 Wilcox 95 12 Appling 93 10 Stephens 91 1 White 88 1 Macon 85 5 Grady 83 4 Laurens 82 1 Dawson 81 1 Turner 78 12 Lumpkin 76 1 Glynn 73 1 Harris 67 2 Pierce 67 4 Johnson 66 2 Meriwether 66 1 Oconee 66 0 Polk 66 0 Walker 65 0 Brooks 64 7 Peach 62 2 Bryan 60 4 Greene 57 5 Washington 57 1 Oglethorpe 56 4 Putnam 55 6 Catoosa 53 0 McDuffie 51 4 Murray 47 1 Bulloch 44 2 Liberty 44 0 Pike 44 2 Bacon 43 1 Elbert 42 0 Ben Hill 40 0 Lamar 40 1 Marion 40 1 Toombs 40 4 Wilkinson 40 3 Effingham 38 1 Camden 37 1 Banks 36 0 Monroe 35 4 Union 35 1 Fannin 34 1 Miller 34 0 Pulaski 34 1 Seminole 34 2 Baker 33 2 Morgan 33 0 Pickens 33 2 Stewart 33 0 Cook 32 2 Dodge 32 1 Haralson 32 2 Jones 30 0 Bleckley 29 0 Clinch 29 0 Madison 29 1 Telfair 28 0 Clay 27 3 Talbot 27 1 Wilkes 27 0 Brantley 26 2 Franklin 26 1 Jasper 25 0 Emanuel 24 1 Jeff Davis 24 1 Irwin 22 1 Taylor 21 2 Atkinson 20 1 Towns 20 1 Berrien 19 0 Crawford 18 0 Hart 18 0 Charlton 17 1 Dade 17 1 Jefferson 17 1 Jenkins 17 1 Screven 17 1 Chattooga 16 2 Schley 15 1 Warren 15 0 Chattahoochee 14 0 Heard 14 1 Rabun 14 1 Wayne 13 0 Lincoln 12 0 Lanier 11 2 Webster 10 2 Candler 9 0 Tattnall 9 0 Twiggs 8 0 McIntosh 7 0 Echols 6 0 Quitman 6 1 Evans 5 0 Long 5 0 Treutlen 5 0 Wheeler 5 0 Montgomery 4 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.