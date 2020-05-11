AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 33,927, with 374 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 33,927 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,015 hospitalized for treatment and 1,441 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers rose over the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 32,171 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday night.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 374 people who have tested positive for the virus.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online May 14 at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 400 cases. There are 187 positive cases in Troup County and 67 reported in Harris County.
Starting today, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH provide three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3516
|145
|DeKalb
|2544
|71
|Gwinnett
|2457
|92
|Cobb
|2176
|118
|Hall
|2026
|29
|Dougherty
|1597
|128
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1571
|23
|Unknown
|978
|2
|Clayton
|933
|34
|Cherokee
|609
|18
|Henry
|605
|14
|Richmond
|446
|16
|Douglas
|417
|11
|Sumter
|400
|33
|Carroll
|395
|18
|Forsyth
|391
|10
|Habersham
|386
|16
|Muscogee
|374
|14
|Bibb
|367
|15
|Bartow
|363
|33
|Mitchell
|352
|32
|Lee
|340
|22
|Chatham
|304
|12
|Houston
|285
|15
|Coweta
|278
|4
|Baldwin
|272
|13
|Newton
|260
|8
|Upson
|250
|24
|Thomas
|244
|26
|Rockdale
|243
|7
|Spalding
|235
|11
|Early
|225
|26
|Paulding
|224
|10
|Colquitt
|208
|10
|Fayette
|200
|12
|Terrell
|198
|23
|Barrow
|194
|6
|Clarke
|188
|13
|Troup
|187
|5
|Crisp
|185
|7
|Lowndes
|185
|4
|Columbia
|183
|5
|Worth
|183
|13
|Butts
|181
|17
|Coffee
|177
|10
|Randolph
|168
|21
|Ware
|165
|12
|Floyd
|157
|12
|Tift
|156
|6
|Whitfield
|154
|6
|Walton
|152
|7
|Dooly
|146
|12
|Hancock
|128
|3
|Jackson
|124
|3
|Gordon
|122
|16
|Calhoun
|117
|5
|Decatur
|109
|3
|Burke
|108
|4
|Gilmer
|98
|0
|Wilcox
|95
|12
|Appling
|93
|10
|Stephens
|91
|1
|White
|88
|1
|Macon
|85
|5
|Grady
|83
|4
|Laurens
|82
|1
|Dawson
|81
|1
|Turner
|78
|12
|Lumpkin
|76
|1
|Glynn
|73
|1
|Harris
|67
|2
|Pierce
|67
|4
|Johnson
|66
|2
|Meriwether
|66
|1
|Oconee
|66
|0
|Polk
|66
|0
|Walker
|65
|0
|Brooks
|64
|7
|Peach
|62
|2
|Bryan
|60
|4
|Greene
|57
|5
|Washington
|57
|1
|Oglethorpe
|56
|4
|Putnam
|55
|6
|Catoosa
|53
|0
|McDuffie
|51
|4
|Murray
|47
|1
|Bulloch
|44
|2
|Liberty
|44
|0
|Pike
|44
|2
|Bacon
|43
|1
|Elbert
|42
|0
|Ben Hill
|40
|0
|Lamar
|40
|1
|Marion
|40
|1
|Toombs
|40
|4
|Wilkinson
|40
|3
|Effingham
|38
|1
|Camden
|37
|1
|Banks
|36
|0
|Monroe
|35
|4
|Union
|35
|1
|Fannin
|34
|1
|Miller
|34
|0
|Pulaski
|34
|1
|Seminole
|34
|2
|Baker
|33
|2
|Morgan
|33
|0
|Pickens
|33
|2
|Stewart
|33
|0
|Cook
|32
|2
|Dodge
|32
|1
|Haralson
|32
|2
|Jones
|30
|0
|Bleckley
|29
|0
|Clinch
|29
|0
|Madison
|29
|1
|Telfair
|28
|0
|Clay
|27
|3
|Talbot
|27
|1
|Wilkes
|27
|0
|Brantley
|26
|2
|Franklin
|26
|1
|Jasper
|25
|0
|Emanuel
|24
|1
|Jeff Davis
|24
|1
|Irwin
|22
|1
|Taylor
|21
|2
|Atkinson
|20
|1
|Towns
|20
|1
|Berrien
|19
|0
|Crawford
|18
|0
|Hart
|18
|0
|Charlton
|17
|1
|Dade
|17
|1
|Jefferson
|17
|1
|Jenkins
|17
|1
|Screven
|17
|1
|Chattooga
|16
|2
|Schley
|15
|1
|Warren
|15
|0
|Chattahoochee
|14
|0
|Heard
|14
|1
|Rabun
|14
|1
|Wayne
|13
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Lanier
|11
|2
|Webster
|10
|2
|Candler
|9
|0
|Tattnall
|9
|0
|Twiggs
|8
|0
|McIntosh
|7
|0
|Echols
|6
|0
|Quitman
|6
|1
|Evans
|5
|0
|Long
|5
|0
|Treutlen
|5
|0
|Wheeler
|5
|0
|Montgomery
|4
|0
|Glascock
|1
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.