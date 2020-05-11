AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 33,927, with 374 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 33,927 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,015 hospitalized for treatment and 1,441 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers rose over the weekend, as the state of Georgia reported 32,171 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday night.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 374 people who have tested positive for the virus.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online May 14 at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 400 cases. There are 187 positive cases in Troup County and 67 reported in Harris County.

Starting today, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provide three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3516145
DeKalb254471
Gwinnett245792
Cobb2176118
Hall202629
Dougherty1597128
Non-Georgia Resident157123
Unknown9782
Clayton93334
Cherokee60918
Henry60514
Richmond44616
Douglas41711
Sumter40033
Carroll39518
Forsyth39110
Habersham38616
Muscogee37414
Bibb36715
Bartow36333
Mitchell35232
Lee34022
Chatham30412
Houston28515
Coweta2784
Baldwin27213
Newton2608
Upson25024
Thomas24426
Rockdale2437
Spalding23511
Early22526
Paulding22410
Colquitt20810
Fayette20012
Terrell19823
Barrow1946
Clarke18813
Troup1875
Crisp1857
Lowndes1854
Columbia1835
Worth18313
Butts18117
Coffee17710
Randolph16821
Ware16512
Floyd15712
Tift1566
Whitfield1546
Walton1527
Dooly14612
Hancock1283
Jackson1243
Gordon12216
Calhoun1175
Decatur1093
Burke1084
Gilmer980
Wilcox9512
Appling9310
Stephens911
White881
Macon855
Grady834
Laurens821
Dawson811
Turner7812
Lumpkin761
Glynn731
Harris672
Pierce674
Johnson662
Meriwether661
Oconee660
Polk660
Walker650
Brooks647
Peach622
Bryan604
Greene575
Washington571
Oglethorpe564
Putnam556
Catoosa530
McDuffie514
Murray471
Bulloch442
Liberty440
Pike442
Bacon431
Elbert420
Ben Hill400
Lamar401
Marion401
Toombs404
Wilkinson403
Effingham381
Camden371
Banks360
Monroe354
Union351
Fannin341
Miller340
Pulaski341
Seminole342
Baker332
Morgan330
Pickens332
Stewart330
Cook322
Dodge321
Haralson322
Jones300
Bleckley290
Clinch290
Madison291
Telfair280
Clay273
Talbot271
Wilkes270
Brantley262
Franklin261
Jasper250
Emanuel241
Jeff Davis241
Irwin221
Taylor212
Atkinson201
Towns201
Berrien190
Crawford180
Hart180
Charlton171
Dade171
Jefferson171
Jenkins171
Screven171
Chattooga162
Schley151
Warren150
Chattahoochee140
Heard141
Rabun141
Wayne130
Lincoln120
Lanier112
Webster102
Candler90
Tattnall90
Twiggs80
McIntosh70
Echols60
Quitman61
Evans50
Long50
Treutlen50
Wheeler50
Montgomery40
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

