AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 35,245 with 392 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 35,245 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,228 hospitalized for treatment and 1,493 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since last night, as the state of Georgia reported 34,848 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 392 people who have tested positive for the virus, with 15 Columbus residents dead from the virus, according to the state’s records.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online May 14 at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.

Recycling in Columbus will also resume collections on June 1, with more information coming about Public Works operations at the virtual town hall.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 406 cases. Currently, there are 193 positive cases in Troup County and 68 reported in Harris County.

Marion County is now reporting 38 cases, down from yesterday’s 40 while Clay County is now reporting 26 cases, one less than yesterday’s 27 as of the afternoon report from May 12, bringing the overall number of local cases in the WRBL viewing area down to 1490.

Beginning May 11, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia each day, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3596 149 DeKalb 2607 72 Gwinnett 2500 101 Cobb 2255 124 Hall 2066 35 Dougherty 1643 128 Non-Georgia Resident 1629 24 Unknown 1415 0 Clayton 954 35 Cherokee 635 21 Henry 614 15 Richmond 468 17 Douglas 417 12 Sumter 406 35 Carroll 396 19 Habersham 393 15 Muscogee 392 15 Forsyth 388 11 Bibb 376 14 Bartow 368 34 Mitchell 358 32 Lee 343 22 Chatham 327 13 Houston 290 15 Coweta 279 4 Baldwin 277 12 Thomas 264 26 Newton 261 8 Upson 253 25 Rockdale 246 7 Spalding 236 12 Barrow 232 7 Paulding 231 10 Early 228 27 Colquitt 221 11 Fayette 202 12 Terrell 198 24 Lowndes 194 4 Troup 193 5 Butts 191 17 Crisp 190 7 Clarke 189 13 Worth 189 18 Columbia 186 6 Coffee 185 10 Whitfield 171 6 Randolph 169 21 Ware 167 12 Tift 162 6 Floyd 160 12 Walton 152 7 Dooly 148 12 Hancock 138 4 Jackson 125 3 Gordon 124 16 Calhoun 117 5 Decatur 113 3 Burke 110 3 Gilmer 100 1 Appling 96 10 Wilcox 95 12 Stephens 93 1 Grady 88 4 White 88 1 Macon 85 5 Laurens 82 1 Turner 79 12 Dawson 77 1 Lumpkin 77 1 Glynn 74 1 Johnson 69 2 Polk 69 0 Harris 68 2 Peach 68 2 Pierce 68 4 Walker 68 0 Meriwether 66 1 Oconee 66 0 Brooks 64 7 Washington 63 1 Bryan 62 4 Catoosa 61 0 Putnam 59 6 Greene 58 5 Oglethorpe 56 4 McDuffie 53 4 Murray 49 1 Bacon 48 2 Bulloch 45 2 Pike 45 2 Elbert 44 0 Liberty 44 0 Monroe 44 4 Ben Hill 43 0 Toombs 41 4 Lamar 40 1 Wilkinson 40 3 Banks 38 0 Effingham 38 1 Marion 38 1 Camden 37 1 Clinch 36 0 Pickens 36 3 Seminole 36 2 Union 36 1 Dodge 35 1 Fannin 35 1 Stewart 35 0 Baker 34 2 Miller 34 0 Pulaski 34 1 Haralson 33 2 Morgan 33 0 Cook 32 3 Jones 30 0 Bleckley 29 0 Madison 29 1 Brantley 28 2 Franklin 28 1 Telfair 28 0 Talbot 27 1 Wilkes 27 0 Clay 26 3 Jasper 26 0 Emanuel 24 1 Jeff Davis 24 1 Irwin 22 1 Taylor 22 2 Atkinson 20 1 Towns 20 1 Berrien 19 0 Crawford 19 0 Jefferson 19 1 Hart 18 0 Jenkins 18 1 Charlton 17 1 Dade 17 1 Heard 17 1 Screven 17 1 Chattooga 16 2 Warren 16 0 Chattahoochee 15 0 Schley 15 1 Rabun 14 1 Wayne 13 0 Lincoln 12 0 Lanier 11 2 Webster 11 2 Candler 10 0 Tattnall 10 0 Echols 8 0 McIntosh 8 0 Twiggs 8 0 Quitman 7 1 Wheeler 6 0 Evans 5 0 Long 5 0 Montgomery 5 0 Treutlen 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.