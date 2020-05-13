AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 35,245 with 392 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 35,245 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,228 hospitalized for treatment and 1,493 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have increased since last night, as the state of Georgia reported 34,848 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 392 people who have tested positive for the virus, with 15 Columbus residents dead from the virus, according to the state’s records.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online May 14 at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.
Recycling in Columbus will also resume collections on June 1, with more information coming about Public Works operations at the virtual town hall.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 406 cases. Currently, there are 193 positive cases in Troup County and 68 reported in Harris County.
Marion County is now reporting 38 cases, down from yesterday’s 40 while Clay County is now reporting 26 cases, one less than yesterday’s 27 as of the afternoon report from May 12, bringing the overall number of local cases in the WRBL viewing area down to 1490.
Beginning May 11, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia each day, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3596
|149
|DeKalb
|2607
|72
|Gwinnett
|2500
|101
|Cobb
|2255
|124
|Hall
|2066
|35
|Dougherty
|1643
|128
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1629
|24
|Unknown
|1415
|0
|Clayton
|954
|35
|Cherokee
|635
|21
|Henry
|614
|15
|Richmond
|468
|17
|Douglas
|417
|12
|Sumter
|406
|35
|Carroll
|396
|19
|Habersham
|393
|15
|Muscogee
|392
|15
|Forsyth
|388
|11
|Bibb
|376
|14
|Bartow
|368
|34
|Mitchell
|358
|32
|Lee
|343
|22
|Chatham
|327
|13
|Houston
|290
|15
|Coweta
|279
|4
|Baldwin
|277
|12
|Thomas
|264
|26
|Newton
|261
|8
|Upson
|253
|25
|Rockdale
|246
|7
|Spalding
|236
|12
|Barrow
|232
|7
|Paulding
|231
|10
|Early
|228
|27
|Colquitt
|221
|11
|Fayette
|202
|12
|Terrell
|198
|24
|Lowndes
|194
|4
|Troup
|193
|5
|Butts
|191
|17
|Crisp
|190
|7
|Clarke
|189
|13
|Worth
|189
|18
|Columbia
|186
|6
|Coffee
|185
|10
|Whitfield
|171
|6
|Randolph
|169
|21
|Ware
|167
|12
|Tift
|162
|6
|Floyd
|160
|12
|Walton
|152
|7
|Dooly
|148
|12
|Hancock
|138
|4
|Jackson
|125
|3
|Gordon
|124
|16
|Calhoun
|117
|5
|Decatur
|113
|3
|Burke
|110
|3
|Gilmer
|100
|1
|Appling
|96
|10
|Wilcox
|95
|12
|Stephens
|93
|1
|Grady
|88
|4
|White
|88
|1
|Macon
|85
|5
|Laurens
|82
|1
|Turner
|79
|12
|Dawson
|77
|1
|Lumpkin
|77
|1
|Glynn
|74
|1
|Johnson
|69
|2
|Polk
|69
|0
|Harris
|68
|2
|Peach
|68
|2
|Pierce
|68
|4
|Walker
|68
|0
|Meriwether
|66
|1
|Oconee
|66
|0
|Brooks
|64
|7
|Washington
|63
|1
|Bryan
|62
|4
|Catoosa
|61
|0
|Putnam
|59
|6
|Greene
|58
|5
|Oglethorpe
|56
|4
|McDuffie
|53
|4
|Murray
|49
|1
|Bacon
|48
|2
|Bulloch
|45
|2
|Pike
|45
|2
|Elbert
|44
|0
|Liberty
|44
|0
|Monroe
|44
|4
|Ben Hill
|43
|0
|Toombs
|41
|4
|Lamar
|40
|1
|Wilkinson
|40
|3
|Banks
|38
|0
|Effingham
|38
|1
|Marion
|38
|1
|Camden
|37
|1
|Clinch
|36
|0
|Pickens
|36
|3
|Seminole
|36
|2
|Union
|36
|1
|Dodge
|35
|1
|Fannin
|35
|1
|Stewart
|35
|0
|Baker
|34
|2
|Miller
|34
|0
|Pulaski
|34
|1
|Haralson
|33
|2
|Morgan
|33
|0
|Cook
|32
|3
|Jones
|30
|0
|Bleckley
|29
|0
|Madison
|29
|1
|Brantley
|28
|2
|Franklin
|28
|1
|Telfair
|28
|0
|Talbot
|27
|1
|Wilkes
|27
|0
|Clay
|26
|3
|Jasper
|26
|0
|Emanuel
|24
|1
|Jeff Davis
|24
|1
|Irwin
|22
|1
|Taylor
|22
|2
|Atkinson
|20
|1
|Towns
|20
|1
|Berrien
|19
|0
|Crawford
|19
|0
|Jefferson
|19
|1
|Hart
|18
|0
|Jenkins
|18
|1
|Charlton
|17
|1
|Dade
|17
|1
|Heard
|17
|1
|Screven
|17
|1
|Chattooga
|16
|2
|Warren
|16
|0
|Chattahoochee
|15
|0
|Schley
|15
|1
|Rabun
|14
|1
|Wayne
|13
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|0
|Lanier
|11
|2
|Webster
|11
|2
|Candler
|10
|0
|Tattnall
|10
|0
|Echols
|8
|0
|McIntosh
|8
|0
|Twiggs
|8
|0
|Quitman
|7
|1
|Wheeler
|6
|0
|Evans
|5
|0
|Long
|5
|0
|Montgomery
|5
|0
|Treutlen
|5
|0
|Glascock
|1
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.