AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 35,245 with 392 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 35,245 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 6,228 hospitalized for treatment and 1,493 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since last night, as the state of Georgia reported 34,848 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 392 people who have tested positive for the virus, with 15 Columbus residents dead from the virus, according to the state’s records.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a virtual town hall online May 14 at 5:30 p.m. to take questions from Columbus residents about the coronavirus and talk about city operations.

Recycling in Columbus will also resume collections on June 1, with more information coming about Public Works operations at the virtual town hall.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 406 cases. Currently, there are 193 positive cases in Troup County and 68 reported in Harris County.

Marion County is now reporting 38 cases, down from yesterday’s 40 while Clay County is now reporting 26 cases, one less than yesterday’s 27 as of the afternoon report from May 12, bringing the overall number of local cases in the WRBL viewing area down to 1490.

Beginning May 11, the GaDPH will provide three updates to COVID-19 numbers across Georgia each day, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3596149
DeKalb260772
Gwinnett2500101
Cobb2255124
Hall206635
Dougherty1643128
Non-Georgia Resident162924
Unknown14150
Clayton95435
Cherokee63521
Henry61415
Richmond46817
Douglas41712
Sumter40635
Carroll39619
Habersham39315
Muscogee39215
Forsyth38811
Bibb37614
Bartow36834
Mitchell35832
Lee34322
Chatham32713
Houston29015
Coweta2794
Baldwin27712
Thomas26426
Newton2618
Upson25325
Rockdale2467
Spalding23612
Barrow2327
Paulding23110
Early22827
Colquitt22111
Fayette20212
Terrell19824
Lowndes1944
Troup1935
Butts19117
Crisp1907
Clarke18913
Worth18918
Columbia1866
Coffee18510
Whitfield1716
Randolph16921
Ware16712
Tift1626
Floyd16012
Walton1527
Dooly14812
Hancock1384
Jackson1253
Gordon12416
Calhoun1175
Decatur1133
Burke1103
Gilmer1001
Appling9610
Wilcox9512
Stephens931
Grady884
White881
Macon855
Laurens821
Turner7912
Dawson771
Lumpkin771
Glynn741
Johnson692
Polk690
Harris682
Peach682
Pierce684
Walker680
Meriwether661
Oconee660
Brooks647
Washington631
Bryan624
Catoosa610
Putnam596
Greene585
Oglethorpe564
McDuffie534
Murray491
Bacon482
Bulloch452
Pike452
Elbert440
Liberty440
Monroe444
Ben Hill430
Toombs414
Lamar401
Wilkinson403
Banks380
Effingham381
Marion381
Camden371
Clinch360
Pickens363
Seminole362
Union361
Dodge351
Fannin351
Stewart350
Baker342
Miller340
Pulaski341
Haralson332
Morgan330
Cook323
Jones300
Bleckley290
Madison291
Brantley282
Franklin281
Telfair280
Talbot271
Wilkes270
Clay263
Jasper260
Emanuel241
Jeff Davis241
Irwin221
Taylor222
Atkinson201
Towns201
Berrien190
Crawford190
Jefferson191
Hart180
Jenkins181
Charlton171
Dade171
Heard171
Screven171
Chattooga162
Warren160
Chattahoochee150
Schley151
Rabun141
Wayne130
Lincoln120
Lanier112
Webster112
Candler100
Tattnall100
Echols80
McIntosh80
Twiggs80
Quitman71
Wheeler60
Evans50
Long50
Montgomery50
Treutlen50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

