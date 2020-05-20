AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 39,647 with 455 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 39,647 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,107 hospitalized for treatment and 1,687 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 38,855 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 455 people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Coronavirus Relief Fund awarded another set of grants this week, totaling more than $64,000 that went to local organizations.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 421 cases. Currently, there are 214 positive cases in Troup County and 74 reported in Harris County, fluctuating again and down one case from yesterday.

The Phoebe Foundation made a donation of more than 50,000 resusable cloth masks today to help residents of Dougherty County each have a mask. The masks will be distributed through multiple local organizations.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3801174
DeKalb294087
Gwinnett2787115
Cobb2565135
Unknown25500
Hall221640
Dougherty1670139
Non-Georgia Resident165925
Clayton103238
Cherokee75326
Henry61319
Richmond49717
Habersham46414
Muscogee45516
Douglas44719
Forsyth43011
Sumter42139
Carroll42021
Bartow41735
Bibb40418
Mitchell39332
Chatham38616
Lee34423
Houston32416
Baldwin29714
Thomas29230
Coweta2864
Newton27510
Barrow2718
Upson26731
Colquitt25911
Paulding25410
Rockdale2518
Spalding25014
Early23529
Lowndes2165
Fayette21411
Troup2146
Columbia2126
Coffee20912
Butts20417
Crisp2037
Whitfield2027
Worth20219
Terrell20124
Clarke20013
Floyd19713
Tift19214
Ware18513
Walton1709
Randolph16921
Hancock16815
Dooly16312
Jackson1363
Decatur1354
Gordon13215
Calhoun1226
Burke1194
Gilmer1170
Stephens1152
Appling11411
Monroe1047
Laurens981
Wilcox9712
Dawson931
Macon936
Grady924
White913
Turner8512
Lumpkin841
Pierce844
Johnson822
Polk820
Putnam827
Glynn811
Oconee813
Walker790
Catoosa760
Harris744
Meriwether721
Washington711
Elbert690
Peach693
Bacon682
Murray671
Brooks669
Bryan665
Greene607
Oglethorpe564
McDuffie555
Camden521
Ben Hill481
Wilkinson483
Effingham471
Liberty470
Marion472
Banks460
Clinch461
Dodge462
Toombs464
Bulloch452
Pike452
Brantley442
Lamar441
Seminole412
Stewart400
Pickens393
Fannin381
Union371
Miller360
Pulaski362
Echols350
Haralson352
Bleckley340
Franklin341
Morgan340
Baker332
Jones320
Madison321
Cook312
Talbot311
Telfair311
Wilkes301
Charlton291
Clay292
Emanuel262
Jasper260
Jeff Davis261
Berrien250
Jefferson251
Crawford240
Hart240
Atkinson222
Irwin221
Taylor222
Heard211
Towns211
Chattahoochee200
Dade201
Screven201
Chattooga172
Schley171
Jenkins161
Warren160
Rabun151
Wayne150
Lincoln131
Tattnall130
Lanier122
Candler110
McIntosh110
Webster111
Twiggs100
Montgomery80
Quitman81
Treutlen80
Wheeler80
Long60
Evans50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories