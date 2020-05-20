AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 39,647 with 455 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 39,647 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,107 hospitalized for treatment and 1,687 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have increased since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 38,855 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 455 people who have tested positive for the virus.
The Coronavirus Relief Fund awarded another set of grants this week, totaling more than $64,000 that went to local organizations.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 421 cases. Currently, there are 214 positive cases in Troup County and 74 reported in Harris County, fluctuating again and down one case from yesterday.
The Phoebe Foundation made a donation of more than 50,000 resusable cloth masks today to help residents of Dougherty County each have a mask. The masks will be distributed through multiple local organizations.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3801
|174
|DeKalb
|2940
|87
|Gwinnett
|2787
|115
|Cobb
|2565
|135
|Unknown
|2550
|0
|Hall
|2216
|40
|Dougherty
|1670
|139
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1659
|25
|Clayton
|1032
|38
|Cherokee
|753
|26
|Henry
|613
|19
|Richmond
|497
|17
|Habersham
|464
|14
|Muscogee
|455
|16
|Douglas
|447
|19
|Forsyth
|430
|11
|Sumter
|421
|39
|Carroll
|420
|21
|Bartow
|417
|35
|Bibb
|404
|18
|Mitchell
|393
|32
|Chatham
|386
|16
|Lee
|344
|23
|Houston
|324
|16
|Baldwin
|297
|14
|Thomas
|292
|30
|Coweta
|286
|4
|Newton
|275
|10
|Barrow
|271
|8
|Upson
|267
|31
|Colquitt
|259
|11
|Paulding
|254
|10
|Rockdale
|251
|8
|Spalding
|250
|14
|Early
|235
|29
|Lowndes
|216
|5
|Fayette
|214
|11
|Troup
|214
|6
|Columbia
|212
|6
|Coffee
|209
|12
|Butts
|204
|17
|Crisp
|203
|7
|Whitfield
|202
|7
|Worth
|202
|19
|Terrell
|201
|24
|Clarke
|200
|13
|Floyd
|197
|13
|Tift
|192
|14
|Ware
|185
|13
|Walton
|170
|9
|Randolph
|169
|21
|Hancock
|168
|15
|Dooly
|163
|12
|Jackson
|136
|3
|Decatur
|135
|4
|Gordon
|132
|15
|Calhoun
|122
|6
|Burke
|119
|4
|Gilmer
|117
|0
|Stephens
|115
|2
|Appling
|114
|11
|Monroe
|104
|7
|Laurens
|98
|1
|Wilcox
|97
|12
|Dawson
|93
|1
|Macon
|93
|6
|Grady
|92
|4
|White
|91
|3
|Turner
|85
|12
|Lumpkin
|84
|1
|Pierce
|84
|4
|Johnson
|82
|2
|Polk
|82
|0
|Putnam
|82
|7
|Glynn
|81
|1
|Oconee
|81
|3
|Walker
|79
|0
|Catoosa
|76
|0
|Harris
|74
|4
|Meriwether
|72
|1
|Washington
|71
|1
|Elbert
|69
|0
|Peach
|69
|3
|Bacon
|68
|2
|Murray
|67
|1
|Brooks
|66
|9
|Bryan
|66
|5
|Greene
|60
|7
|Oglethorpe
|56
|4
|McDuffie
|55
|5
|Camden
|52
|1
|Ben Hill
|48
|1
|Wilkinson
|48
|3
|Effingham
|47
|1
|Liberty
|47
|0
|Marion
|47
|2
|Banks
|46
|0
|Clinch
|46
|1
|Dodge
|46
|2
|Toombs
|46
|4
|Bulloch
|45
|2
|Pike
|45
|2
|Brantley
|44
|2
|Lamar
|44
|1
|Seminole
|41
|2
|Stewart
|40
|0
|Pickens
|39
|3
|Fannin
|38
|1
|Union
|37
|1
|Miller
|36
|0
|Pulaski
|36
|2
|Echols
|35
|0
|Haralson
|35
|2
|Bleckley
|34
|0
|Franklin
|34
|1
|Morgan
|34
|0
|Baker
|33
|2
|Jones
|32
|0
|Madison
|32
|1
|Cook
|31
|2
|Talbot
|31
|1
|Telfair
|31
|1
|Wilkes
|30
|1
|Charlton
|29
|1
|Clay
|29
|2
|Emanuel
|26
|2
|Jasper
|26
|0
|Jeff Davis
|26
|1
|Berrien
|25
|0
|Jefferson
|25
|1
|Crawford
|24
|0
|Hart
|24
|0
|Atkinson
|22
|2
|Irwin
|22
|1
|Taylor
|22
|2
|Heard
|21
|1
|Towns
|21
|1
|Chattahoochee
|20
|0
|Dade
|20
|1
|Screven
|20
|1
|Chattooga
|17
|2
|Schley
|17
|1
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Warren
|16
|0
|Rabun
|15
|1
|Wayne
|15
|0
|Lincoln
|13
|1
|Tattnall
|13
|0
|Lanier
|12
|2
|Candler
|11
|0
|McIntosh
|11
|0
|Webster
|11
|1
|Twiggs
|10
|0
|Montgomery
|8
|0
|Quitman
|8
|1
|Treutlen
|8
|0
|Wheeler
|8
|0
|Long
|6
|0
|Evans
|5
|0
|Glascock
|1
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.