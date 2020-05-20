AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 39,647 with 455 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 39,647 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,107 hospitalized for treatment and 1,687 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 38,855 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 455 people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Coronavirus Relief Fund awarded another set of grants this week, totaling more than $64,000 that went to local organizations.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 421 cases. Currently, there are 214 positive cases in Troup County and 74 reported in Harris County, fluctuating again and down one case from yesterday.

The Phoebe Foundation made a donation of more than 50,000 resusable cloth masks today to help residents of Dougherty County each have a mask. The masks will be distributed through multiple local organizations.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3801 174 DeKalb 2940 87 Gwinnett 2787 115 Cobb 2565 135 Unknown 2550 0 Hall 2216 40 Dougherty 1670 139 Non-Georgia Resident 1659 25 Clayton 1032 38 Cherokee 753 26 Henry 613 19 Richmond 497 17 Habersham 464 14 Muscogee 455 16 Douglas 447 19 Forsyth 430 11 Sumter 421 39 Carroll 420 21 Bartow 417 35 Bibb 404 18 Mitchell 393 32 Chatham 386 16 Lee 344 23 Houston 324 16 Baldwin 297 14 Thomas 292 30 Coweta 286 4 Newton 275 10 Barrow 271 8 Upson 267 31 Colquitt 259 11 Paulding 254 10 Rockdale 251 8 Spalding 250 14 Early 235 29 Lowndes 216 5 Fayette 214 11 Troup 214 6 Columbia 212 6 Coffee 209 12 Butts 204 17 Crisp 203 7 Whitfield 202 7 Worth 202 19 Terrell 201 24 Clarke 200 13 Floyd 197 13 Tift 192 14 Ware 185 13 Walton 170 9 Randolph 169 21 Hancock 168 15 Dooly 163 12 Jackson 136 3 Decatur 135 4 Gordon 132 15 Calhoun 122 6 Burke 119 4 Gilmer 117 0 Stephens 115 2 Appling 114 11 Monroe 104 7 Laurens 98 1 Wilcox 97 12 Dawson 93 1 Macon 93 6 Grady 92 4 White 91 3 Turner 85 12 Lumpkin 84 1 Pierce 84 4 Johnson 82 2 Polk 82 0 Putnam 82 7 Glynn 81 1 Oconee 81 3 Walker 79 0 Catoosa 76 0 Harris 74 4 Meriwether 72 1 Washington 71 1 Elbert 69 0 Peach 69 3 Bacon 68 2 Murray 67 1 Brooks 66 9 Bryan 66 5 Greene 60 7 Oglethorpe 56 4 McDuffie 55 5 Camden 52 1 Ben Hill 48 1 Wilkinson 48 3 Effingham 47 1 Liberty 47 0 Marion 47 2 Banks 46 0 Clinch 46 1 Dodge 46 2 Toombs 46 4 Bulloch 45 2 Pike 45 2 Brantley 44 2 Lamar 44 1 Seminole 41 2 Stewart 40 0 Pickens 39 3 Fannin 38 1 Union 37 1 Miller 36 0 Pulaski 36 2 Echols 35 0 Haralson 35 2 Bleckley 34 0 Franklin 34 1 Morgan 34 0 Baker 33 2 Jones 32 0 Madison 32 1 Cook 31 2 Talbot 31 1 Telfair 31 1 Wilkes 30 1 Charlton 29 1 Clay 29 2 Emanuel 26 2 Jasper 26 0 Jeff Davis 26 1 Berrien 25 0 Jefferson 25 1 Crawford 24 0 Hart 24 0 Atkinson 22 2 Irwin 22 1 Taylor 22 2 Heard 21 1 Towns 21 1 Chattahoochee 20 0 Dade 20 1 Screven 20 1 Chattooga 17 2 Schley 17 1 Jenkins 16 1 Warren 16 0 Rabun 15 1 Wayne 15 0 Lincoln 13 1 Tattnall 13 0 Lanier 12 2 Candler 11 0 McIntosh 11 0 Webster 11 1 Twiggs 10 0 Montgomery 8 0 Quitman 8 1 Treutlen 8 0 Wheeler 8 0 Long 6 0 Evans 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.