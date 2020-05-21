AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 40,405 with 465 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 40,405 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,235 hospitalized for treatment and 1,754 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 39,801 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 465 people who have tested positive for the virus. 17 have died of the virus in Columbus.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 427 cases. Currently, there are 218 positive cases in Troup County and 78 reported in Harris County, fluctuating again and down one case from yesterday.

A second allotment of remdesivir will come to Georgia at 29 hospitals to treat about 310 patients according to the GaDPH. A third allotment is expected on Friday in powder form.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 3810 182 DeKalb 3008 92 Gwinnett 2869 121 Cobb 2601 135 Unknown 2598 2 Hall 2232 40 Dougherty 1719 141 Non-Georgia Resident 1686 25 Clayton 1038 42 Cherokee 767 28 Henry 621 20 Richmond 503 17 Habersham 472 16 Muscogee 465 17 Douglas 455 20 Forsyth 440 12 Carroll 432 24 Sumter 427 40 Bartow 419 36 Bibb 413 19 Chatham 401 18 Mitchell 400 32 Lee 344 23 Houston 327 16 Thomas 302 30 Baldwin 298 14 Coweta 291 7 Newton 277 11 Barrow 272 9 Upson 269 33 Colquitt 266 13 Paulding 263 11 Rockdale 253 9 Spalding 251 14 Early 236 29 Lowndes 228 5 Columbia 219 6 Troup 218 7 Whitfield 218 7 Coffee 216 12 Fayette 215 11 Floyd 213 13 Worth 206 20 Butts 205 18 Clarke 205 13 Terrell 205 25 Crisp 204 7 Tift 199 14 Ware 191 13 Walton 187 9 Randolph 171 21 Hancock 167 15 Dooly 163 12 Decatur 141 4 Jackson 137 3 Gordon 134 15 Calhoun 123 6 Gilmer 123 0 Burke 120 4 Stephens 120 2 Appling 116 12 Monroe 109 8 Dawson 99 2 Wilcox 98 13 Laurens 95 1 Macon 94 6 Grady 93 4 White 91 3 Turner 90 12 Lumpkin 88 1 Polk 86 0 Putnam 86 7 Pierce 84 4 Glynn 82 1 Oconee 82 3 Walker 81 0 Harris 78 4 Johnson 78 2 Catoosa 77 0 Meriwether 75 2 Washington 71 1 Bacon 70 2 Elbert 69 0 Murray 69 1 Peach 69 3 Bryan 67 5 Brooks 66 9 Greene 60 7 McDuffie 57 5 Wilkinson 57 3 Oglethorpe 56 5 Echols 54 0 Liberty 54 0 Camden 52 1 Effingham 49 1 Ben Hill 48 1 Marion 48 2 Bulloch 47 2 Dodge 47 2 Toombs 47 4 Banks 46 0 Brantley 46 2 Clinch 46 1 Lamar 46 1 Pike 45 2 Seminole 41 2 Stewart 40 0 Fannin 39 1 Pickens 39 3 Union 39 1 Cook 38 2 Pulaski 38 2 Miller 37 0 Franklin 35 1 Haralson 35 2 Morgan 34 0 Baker 33 2 Bleckley 33 0 Jones 32 0 Madison 32 1 Talbot 32 1 Clay 31 2 Wilkes 30 1 Berrien 29 0 Telfair 29 1 Charlton 28 1 Jeff Davis 27 1 Atkinson 26 2 Emanuel 26 2 Hart 26 0 Jasper 26 1 Jefferson 26 1 Crawford 23 0 Heard 23 2 Irwin 23 1 Taylor 22 2 Towns 21 1 Chattahoochee 20 0 Dade 20 1 Screven 20 1 Chattooga 19 2 Schley 17 1 Warren 17 0 Jenkins 16 1 Lincoln 15 1 Rabun 15 1 Wayne 15 0 Tattnall 13 0 Candler 12 0 Lanier 12 2 McIntosh 11 0 Webster 11 1 Twiggs 10 0 Wheeler 9 0 Long 8 1 Montgomery 8 0 Quitman 8 1 Treutlen 8 0 Evans 5 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.