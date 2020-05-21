AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 40,405 with 465 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 40,405 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,235 hospitalized for treatment and 1,754 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have increased since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 39,801 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 465 people who have tested positive for the virus. 17 have died of the virus in Columbus.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 427 cases. Currently, there are 218 positive cases in Troup County and 78 reported in Harris County, fluctuating again and down one case from yesterday.
A second allotment of remdesivir will come to Georgia at 29 hospitals to treat about 310 patients according to the GaDPH. A third allotment is expected on Friday in powder form.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.
The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|3810
|182
|DeKalb
|3008
|92
|Gwinnett
|2869
|121
|Cobb
|2601
|135
|Unknown
|2598
|2
|Hall
|2232
|40
|Dougherty
|1719
|141
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1686
|25
|Clayton
|1038
|42
|Cherokee
|767
|28
|Henry
|621
|20
|Richmond
|503
|17
|Habersham
|472
|16
|Muscogee
|465
|17
|Douglas
|455
|20
|Forsyth
|440
|12
|Carroll
|432
|24
|Sumter
|427
|40
|Bartow
|419
|36
|Bibb
|413
|19
|Chatham
|401
|18
|Mitchell
|400
|32
|Lee
|344
|23
|Houston
|327
|16
|Thomas
|302
|30
|Baldwin
|298
|14
|Coweta
|291
|7
|Newton
|277
|11
|Barrow
|272
|9
|Upson
|269
|33
|Colquitt
|266
|13
|Paulding
|263
|11
|Rockdale
|253
|9
|Spalding
|251
|14
|Early
|236
|29
|Lowndes
|228
|5
|Columbia
|219
|6
|Troup
|218
|7
|Whitfield
|218
|7
|Coffee
|216
|12
|Fayette
|215
|11
|Floyd
|213
|13
|Worth
|206
|20
|Butts
|205
|18
|Clarke
|205
|13
|Terrell
|205
|25
|Crisp
|204
|7
|Tift
|199
|14
|Ware
|191
|13
|Walton
|187
|9
|Randolph
|171
|21
|Hancock
|167
|15
|Dooly
|163
|12
|Decatur
|141
|4
|Jackson
|137
|3
|Gordon
|134
|15
|Calhoun
|123
|6
|Gilmer
|123
|0
|Burke
|120
|4
|Stephens
|120
|2
|Appling
|116
|12
|Monroe
|109
|8
|Dawson
|99
|2
|Wilcox
|98
|13
|Laurens
|95
|1
|Macon
|94
|6
|Grady
|93
|4
|White
|91
|3
|Turner
|90
|12
|Lumpkin
|88
|1
|Polk
|86
|0
|Putnam
|86
|7
|Pierce
|84
|4
|Glynn
|82
|1
|Oconee
|82
|3
|Walker
|81
|0
|Harris
|78
|4
|Johnson
|78
|2
|Catoosa
|77
|0
|Meriwether
|75
|2
|Washington
|71
|1
|Bacon
|70
|2
|Elbert
|69
|0
|Murray
|69
|1
|Peach
|69
|3
|Bryan
|67
|5
|Brooks
|66
|9
|Greene
|60
|7
|McDuffie
|57
|5
|Wilkinson
|57
|3
|Oglethorpe
|56
|5
|Echols
|54
|0
|Liberty
|54
|0
|Camden
|52
|1
|Effingham
|49
|1
|Ben Hill
|48
|1
|Marion
|48
|2
|Bulloch
|47
|2
|Dodge
|47
|2
|Toombs
|47
|4
|Banks
|46
|0
|Brantley
|46
|2
|Clinch
|46
|1
|Lamar
|46
|1
|Pike
|45
|2
|Seminole
|41
|2
|Stewart
|40
|0
|Fannin
|39
|1
|Pickens
|39
|3
|Union
|39
|1
|Cook
|38
|2
|Pulaski
|38
|2
|Miller
|37
|0
|Franklin
|35
|1
|Haralson
|35
|2
|Morgan
|34
|0
|Baker
|33
|2
|Bleckley
|33
|0
|Jones
|32
|0
|Madison
|32
|1
|Talbot
|32
|1
|Clay
|31
|2
|Wilkes
|30
|1
|Berrien
|29
|0
|Telfair
|29
|1
|Charlton
|28
|1
|Jeff Davis
|27
|1
|Atkinson
|26
|2
|Emanuel
|26
|2
|Hart
|26
|0
|Jasper
|26
|1
|Jefferson
|26
|1
|Crawford
|23
|0
|Heard
|23
|2
|Irwin
|23
|1
|Taylor
|22
|2
|Towns
|21
|1
|Chattahoochee
|20
|0
|Dade
|20
|1
|Screven
|20
|1
|Chattooga
|19
|2
|Schley
|17
|1
|Warren
|17
|0
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Lincoln
|15
|1
|Rabun
|15
|1
|Wayne
|15
|0
|Tattnall
|13
|0
|Candler
|12
|0
|Lanier
|12
|2
|McIntosh
|11
|0
|Webster
|11
|1
|Twiggs
|10
|0
|Wheeler
|9
|0
|Long
|8
|1
|Montgomery
|8
|0
|Quitman
|8
|1
|Treutlen
|8
|0
|Evans
|5
|0
|Glascock
|1
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.