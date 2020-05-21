AFTERNOON UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 40,405 with 465 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 40,405 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 7,235 hospitalized for treatment and 1,754 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have increased since our update last night, as the state of Georgia reported 39,801 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

In Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 465 people who have tested positive for the virus. 17 have died of the virus in Columbus.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 427 cases. Currently, there are 218 positive cases in Troup County and 78 reported in Harris County, fluctuating again and down one case from yesterday.

A second allotment of remdesivir will come to Georgia at 29 hospitals to treat about 310 patients according to the GaDPH. A third allotment is expected on Friday in powder form.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the illness so far.

The DPH provides three daily updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton3810182
DeKalb300892
Gwinnett2869121
Cobb2601135
Unknown25982
Hall223240
Dougherty1719141
Non-Georgia Resident168625
Clayton103842
Cherokee76728
Henry62120
Richmond50317
Habersham47216
Muscogee46517
Douglas45520
Forsyth44012
Carroll43224
Sumter42740
Bartow41936
Bibb41319
Chatham40118
Mitchell40032
Lee34423
Houston32716
Thomas30230
Baldwin29814
Coweta2917
Newton27711
Barrow2729
Upson26933
Colquitt26613
Paulding26311
Rockdale2539
Spalding25114
Early23629
Lowndes2285
Columbia2196
Troup2187
Whitfield2187
Coffee21612
Fayette21511
Floyd21313
Worth20620
Butts20518
Clarke20513
Terrell20525
Crisp2047
Tift19914
Ware19113
Walton1879
Randolph17121
Hancock16715
Dooly16312
Decatur1414
Jackson1373
Gordon13415
Calhoun1236
Gilmer1230
Burke1204
Stephens1202
Appling11612
Monroe1098
Dawson992
Wilcox9813
Laurens951
Macon946
Grady934
White913
Turner9012
Lumpkin881
Polk860
Putnam867
Pierce844
Glynn821
Oconee823
Walker810
Harris784
Johnson782
Catoosa770
Meriwether752
Washington711
Bacon702
Elbert690
Murray691
Peach693
Bryan675
Brooks669
Greene607
McDuffie575
Wilkinson573
Oglethorpe565
Echols540
Liberty540
Camden521
Effingham491
Ben Hill481
Marion482
Bulloch472
Dodge472
Toombs474
Banks460
Brantley462
Clinch461
Lamar461
Pike452
Seminole412
Stewart400
Fannin391
Pickens393
Union391
Cook382
Pulaski382
Miller370
Franklin351
Haralson352
Morgan340
Baker332
Bleckley330
Jones320
Madison321
Talbot321
Clay312
Wilkes301
Berrien290
Telfair291
Charlton281
Jeff Davis271
Atkinson262
Emanuel262
Hart260
Jasper261
Jefferson261
Crawford230
Heard232
Irwin231
Taylor222
Towns211
Chattahoochee200
Dade201
Screven201
Chattooga192
Schley171
Warren170
Jenkins161
Lincoln151
Rabun151
Wayne150
Tattnall130
Candler120
Lanier122
McIntosh110
Webster111
Twiggs100
Wheeler90
Long81
Montgomery80
Quitman81
Treutlen80
Evans50
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

