Alarms, shouts recorded before ship overturned off Georgia

Georgia

by: RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People are shown on Jekyll Island’s Driftwood Beach as the Golden Ray cargo ship is capsized in the background, off the Georgia coast, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Terry Dickson)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Investigators have released audio of the chaotic final minutes aboard the cargo ship Golden Ray before it overturned a year ago on the coast of Georgia.

Sailors can be heard shouting above alarms and other loud noises in the recording from the ship’s black box.

U.S. Coast Guard investigators played it Monday, the first day of a public hearing examining what caused the giant ship to capsize off St. Simons Island on Sept. 8, 2019.

One man can be heard asking, “What’s going on, captain?” before the alarms sound. Other voices are difficult to make out.

Coast Guard Capt. Blake Welborn said investigators found no evidence that the vessel’s safety equipment, communications equipment or machinery contributed to the wreck.

All crew members were rescued safely.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 90° 75°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 83° 70°

Wednesday

74° / 71°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 74° 71°

Thursday

77° / 69°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 77° 69°

Friday

79° / 64°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 79° 64°

Saturday

75° / 57°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 75° 57°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
81°

81°

5 PM
Showers
40%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories