Albany man convicted on drug charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Following a three day trial, an Albany man has been convicted on drug charges in federal court.

According to officials with United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, on June 30, 2021, Robert Scott Kennedy, age 37, was found guilty of one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to officials, Kennedy had a lengthy criminal history with previous felony convictions for burglary, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and obstruction of an officer.

“Armed criminals who continually disregard the law and disrupt the safety and peace of our communities will face the possibility of federal prosecution,” said Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold repeat criminals accountable and bring them to justice.”

Officials say Kennedy was arrested on August 21, 2020 on multiple outstanding warrants. According to officials, at the time of his arrest, Kennedy had a .40 caliber Glock 23 pistol and heroin. He had also swallowed heroin and required medical treatment.

A sentencing date for Kennedy has not been set.