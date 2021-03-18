 

All clear given at Fort Valley State University after lockdown

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Valley State University was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon in response to a possible hostage situation on campus.

According to WMAZ, the CBS affiliate in Macon, the SWAT team responded to the campus after school officials issued a shelter in place order. Law enforcement officials searched the campus but found no potential threat.

Multiple posts were made to social media during the lockdown showing law enforcement on campus searching for the possible threat.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says the situation turned out to be a prank call and there was no hostage situation.

An all clear was given around 6:50 p.m.

