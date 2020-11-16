 

 

All Politics Are Local: Why Georgia is on everyone’s mind ahead of the Jan. runoffs

Georgia

by: Jon Dowding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer joins WSAV NOW Reporter Jon Dowding to discuss the latest political news.

After the Nov. 3 general election, the eyes of the nation fell on the Peach State as the presidential race remained too close to call and the Senate races headed to runoffs.

Over the weekend, NBC News projected President-elect Joe Biden would win Georgia by a narrow margin as election officials issued an audit.

Meyer discusses why the Senate runoffs matter and what election officials are saying changed for Georgia to flip blue for the first time since 1992.

