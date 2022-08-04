GEORGIA (WRBL) – An unexpected shopper showed up at a Dollar Tree store in Georgia earlier today. According to a Facebook post from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, DNR officers were called out to a Dollar Tree in Augusta to collect a young alligator spotted in the parking lot.

According to DNR, alligators are common in East Central Georgia.

DNR officers released the alligator into the Savannah River after it was captured, measured, and tagged.

Officers used the opportunity to remind the public not to feed alligators.