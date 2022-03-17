Georgia (WRBL) – For a limited time, the American Red Cross has resumed testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The antibody testing will indicate if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19, either following vaccination or infection.

The Red Cross notes a positive antibody test doesn’t confirm infection or immunity, but it could help someone facing a life-threatening illness or someone who’s due for an elective surgery that can no longer be pushed back.

The non-profit says that by knowing donor antibody levels, this could help people fighting COVID-19, while at the same time helping address the national blood shortage the American Red Cross is facing.

Evan Peterson, Regional Communication Manager for the American Red Cross of Georgia, says the blood supply shortage is an issue that impacts everyone.

“When there is not enough blood on the shelf, it hurts, it impacts everyone, because crisis is always occurring,” Peterson said. “No-one ever plans to go and get into an accident, so we want to be there for when those uncertain moments happen, and we need to be prepared for that.”

Peterson did mention the non-profit is seeing improvements in regards to the nation’s blood supply, but they are still not in the clear yet.

“The Red Cross ideally, likes to have a 5-day-supply of blood on the shelf,” Peterson said. “We as an organization provide the nation with about 40% of their blood supply. Currently we’re at about a four day supply, so we’re getting better, the people are hearing the message.”

The American Red Cross once tested for antibodies but as vaccines were introduced and COVID-19 cases began to decline, the non-profit discontinued the service as this was no longer a need for local hospitals.

Now, Peterson says hospitals have identified a new need as people return for elective surgeries they may have pushed back throughout the pandemic.

“There’s still that need as people start taking up those elective surgeries and having those antibodies from a medical stand point, it just means that this blood is going to help people who may be sick or may be dealing with an infection, because it’s closer to what they’re combatting,” Peterson said.

The Red Cross is urging all folks eligible to consider giving blood. The non-profit says potential donors can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org to fill out a brief questionnaire and to find the closet location to donate.