AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released the identity of the person who died on Brookdale Drive in Americus, Georgia.

The Americus Police Department contacted the GBI on Aug. 8 at around 8:25 a.m. regarding the death of one.

The GBI began a death investigation, leading them to identify 19-year-old Calvin Jerome Smith Jr, of Americus, Georgia, as the individual.

This investigation is active and on-going, says the GBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department’s at (229) 924-4102, report anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip on the GBI’s website.