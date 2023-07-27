SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Association of Chief of Police (GACP) announced Thursday that Americus Police Chief Mark Scott was sworn in as the new GACP President on July 25.

According to GACP, Scott has served in the law enforcement sector for 34 years and has also served as the Americus Police Chief for seven consecutive years.

Prior to becoming the police chief, Scott served as an Albany Police Department Deputy Police Chief for six years and a Thomasville Police Department Captain for 10 years.

Scott’s educational background includes earning a Master of Science in Sociology at Valdosta State University and a Master of Public Administration from Columbus State University.

Additionally, he is a graduate of the 194th Session of the FBI National Academy and the 23rd Session of Georgia Law Enforcement Command College.

Scott and his wife, Julie Scott are currently active members of Central Baptist Church in Americus and they have three children, and six grandchildren, with an additional seventh grandchild on the way.