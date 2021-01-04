Americus Police, GBI investigating homicide at Cherokee Street

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Americus Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a homicide in Americus.

According to police, the homicide happened on Sunday. At 8:20 p.m. police were called out to a home in the 100 Block of Cherokee Street following reports of a person down.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the the victim, identified as Sammie Lee White, age 76, of Americus.

Police say White’s cause of death will be determined following an autopsy, but his body had “obvious signs of trauma.”

Throughout the night and into the early morning hours, detectives and agents worked to gather evidence at the crime scene and questioned witnesses.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011