 

Americus Police, GBI investigating homicide at Cherokee Street

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Homicide_Investigation_86473

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Americus Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a homicide in Americus.

According to police, the homicide happened on Sunday. At 8:20 p.m. police were called out to a home in the 100 Block of Cherokee Street following reports of a person down.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the the victim, identified as Sammie Lee White, age 76, of Americus.

Police say White’s cause of death will be determined following an autopsy, but his body had “obvious signs of trauma.”

Throughout the night and into the early morning hours, detectives and agents worked to gather evidence at the crime scene and questioned witnesses.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

60° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 60° 41°

Tuesday

61° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 61° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 58° 38°

Thursday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 65% 54° 41°

Friday

52° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 52° 35°

Saturday

53° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 53° 33°

Sunday

56° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 56° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
58°

55°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
55°

51°

7 PM
Clear
1%
51°

49°

8 PM
Clear
3%
49°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
48°

46°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
46°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
45°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
43°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
42°

42°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
42°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
42°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
43°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
46°

49°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
49°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
53°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
55°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories