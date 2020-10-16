Americus Police investigating three shootings, one with an 18-year-old victim

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Americus Police are investigating three local shooting incidents, including one with an 18-year-old victim.

Police say that on the night of Oct. 15, around 10:32 p.m., officers responded to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after receiving reports of an 18-year-old gunshot victim. The victim’s current condition has not been disclosed.

Investigation of the incident showed police that the incident had occurred on Tom Hall Circle in Americus. The Criminal Investigation Division continued their probe, and recovered three 9mm pistols, two of which were stolen.

On Oct. 16, around 1:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to Ashby Street after reports of shots being fired. Police found that a home had been struck multiple times by gunfire, along with two vehicles parked nearby.

Also on Oct. 16, police were dispatched to Mayo Street after other reports of shots being fired. Invesigators found that another home had been hit with a single gunshot through the front door.

Police did not say whether the incidents were related.

All three incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 229-924-4550 or call the tip line at 229-924-4102.