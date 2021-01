AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is looking for an Americus man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Police say they are searching for Prelvis Maurice McKenzie, age 39.

McKenzie has active warrants against him for failure to register as a sex offender, according to police.

Anyone with information on McKenzie’s location should call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or 911.