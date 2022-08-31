ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the National Park Service (NPS) announced the Andersonville National Historic Site (NHS) would hold an event to clean up veterans’ headstones at the Andersonville National Cemetery in honor of National Public Lands Day.

According to the NPS, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event held on public lands. The event is held annually on the fourth Saturday of September.

The clean-up event will be held on Sept. 24 and is open to the public. Andersonville NHS provided the following schedule for interested participants:

9:30 a.m. – Volunteers will arrive at the National Cemetery flagpole to register and receive a safety brief.

9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Volunteers and park staff will clean headstones throughout the cemetery.

The NHS encourages volunteers to wear closed-toed shoes, sunscreen, gloves and bring water.

Additionally, all participants will receive and free coupon, allowing them a “fee-free” day at any participating federal recreation site within the next year.

For more information concerning the event, contact Caitlyn Edwards at 229-924-0343, extension number 201, or at Caitlyn_edwards @nps.gov.