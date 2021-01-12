Andrew College launching Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program

CUTHBERT, GA. (WRBL) – Andrew College is launching a new Bachelor of Science program and a standalone K-12 Reading Endorsement that will be available starting Fall Semester 2021.

The program received approval last week from the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.

According to Andrew College President Dr. Linda Buchanan, offering the new program is important to meet a critical need based on the specific needs of elementary students with regard to literacy development in our local communities in Southwest Georgia and beyond.

The Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education is a four-year degree, and the standalone K-12 Reading Endorsement is a three-course program that is a total of nine credit hours.

“To start with, we’re going to try to create a cohort,” Dr. Lourdes H. Smith, Andrew College Director of Elementary Education, said. “We are a small college but we believe we can start with between seven to ten students into the program, which will give us some advantages so that we can also learn and grow with their needs.”

They are trying to build the program from the ground up and hope that curriculum will prepare these future educators in a multi-faceted approach.

“Our mission here at Andrew College is to be part of this community, to help this community, to enrich the community, and to grow with this community,” Dr. Karan Pittman, Academic Dean of Andrew College, said. “We think this Elementary Education degree with emphasis on reading is an important step in our overall mission.”

Teacher candidates will have to go through a screening process in which they have to display qualities beyond academic ability through an interview. Andrew College is looking for students with a desire to teach in rural areas as well as those with a passion for instilling a love of reading.