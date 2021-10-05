Annual “Help the Hooch” event cleans up Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The annual Help the Hooch community cleanup canvassed over 20 locations throughout the Chattahoochee on Oct. 2.

Over 300 volunteers cleaned up areas around the city that leak into waterways like the Chattahoochee River. The event has been held annually for 28 years — though this year had less volunteers due to COVID-19, they were able to pick up trash at Columbus parks, homes and businesses.

“Help the Hooch is very important to us, it is one of the largest events that we do,” Charnae Ware, Executive Director of Keep Columbus Beautiful, said. “We partner with Columbus Water Works as well as Chattahoochee River Conservancy. We want to protect our watershed. The Chattahoochee River provides the majority of our water source and so we try to make sure we’re not putting litter into that waterway.”

We had Boy Scout, Girl Scout Troops, so many schools and organizations. It was an annual city litter pickup.

Local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, as well as schools and several organizations were part of the efforts. Divers at Lake Oliver were additionally able to pull a car out of the water during the cleanup.

“It was pretty interesting to see the things you can find and imagine how much damage that can do to the waterways — or imagine what else could be in the river,” Ware said. “That’s what Help the Hooch is all about.”

In addition to the annual event, Keep Columbus Beautiful does litter pickups every month. They sponsor the supplies for organizations interested in doing clean ups throughout the city.

Help the Hooch is typically held in the first or second weekend of October — registration for next year’s event will open in May or June.