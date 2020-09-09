Another showdown set this week over Georgia voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) – A long-running legal battle over Georgia’s voting machines gets another court hearing this week.

Voting integrity activists want a judge to order the state to scrap its new voting machines and switch to hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the November election.

The state is asking her not to order changes. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, who’s presiding over the case, has previously scolded state officials for failing to address serious problems with the old system.

She called the purchase of a new system a step in the right direction last year.

Now she must decide whether that new system unconstitutionally burdens the right to vote.