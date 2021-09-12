Apartment building collapse in DeKalb County under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — At 1:24 p.m., Dunwoody Police received multiple calls regarding an explosion at the Arrive Apartments.

The alleged explosion led to a building collapse in Dunwoody on Asbury Square off of Perimeter Center N.

Footage Provided By: @shoutout2dekaye

Surrounding roadways are closed and traffic is advised to leave roadways clear for emergency vehicles.

Dunwoody Police arrived on the scene with Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Department.