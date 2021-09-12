Apartment building collapse in DeKalb County under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — At 1:24 p.m., Dunwoody Police received multiple calls regarding an explosion at the Arrive Apartments.
The alleged explosion led to a building collapse in Dunwoody on Asbury Square off of Perimeter Center N.
Footage Provided By: @shoutout2dekaye
Surrounding roadways are closed and traffic is advised to leave roadways clear for emergency vehicles.
Dunwoody Police arrived on the scene with Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Department.
At 1:24pm, we received calls regarding an explosion at the Arrive Apartments. We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation. @DCFRpubaffairs will put out more when known.— Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) September 12, 2021