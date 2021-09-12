Apartment building collapse in DeKalb County under investigation

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Arrive Apartments Collapse

Arrive Apartments Collapse – Dunwoody Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL)  — At 1:24 p.m., Dunwoody Police received multiple calls regarding an explosion at the Arrive Apartments.

The alleged explosion led to a building collapse in Dunwoody on Asbury Square off of Perimeter Center N.

Footage Provided By: @shoutout2dekaye

Surrounding roadways are closed and traffic is advised to leave roadways clear for emergency vehicles.

Dunwoody Police arrived on the scene with Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories