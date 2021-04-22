 

Appeals court won’t review denial of firing squad request for Georgia death row inmate

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Michael Wayne Nance)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined to reconsider its earlier ruling that rejected the request by a man on Georgia’s death row to die by firing squad rather than by the injection of a sedative.

Lawyers for Michael Wade Nance argued that his veins are severely compromised.

They said the execution method Georgia uses could cause him excruciating pain in violation of his constitutional rights.

They suggested instead that the state execute Nance by firing squad.

A federal judge rejected that and a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it could not consider the request for procedural reasons.

The full appeals court on Tuesday issued a 7-3 decision declining to reconsider the panel’s decision.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

55° / 44°
Clear
Clear 0% 55° 44°

Friday

75° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 75° 59°

Saturday

76° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 97% 76° 56°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 77° 51°

Monday

82° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 82° 58°

Tuesday

85° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 62°

Wednesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 85° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
54°

52°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

57°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
57°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
70°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
6%
67°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories