COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – An arrest has been made in the murders of three members of a Coweta County family during a robbery at the family’s shooting range last week.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Christian Muse, 21, of College Park, Ga., has been arrested in connection to the killings of Thomas Richard Hawk Sr., age 75, his wife, Evelyn Hawk, also age 75, and their grandson, Luke Hawk, age 17.

The members of the Hawk family were shot and killed during a robbery on April 8, 2022, at Lock Stock and Barrel, the family’s shooting range in Grantville.

Coweta County Coroner, Richard Hawk, the couple’s son and Luke’s father, went to the business Friday evening to check on the family when they didn’t come home after the shooting range closed for the day, and made the horrific discovery of his murdered loved ones.

During the deadly robbery, 40 weapons were stolen, along with the shooting range’s security camera and DVR.

For a week, a manhunt has been underway for the individual(s) responsible for the killings, with the case being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the GBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Grantville Police Department, with a $25,000 reward being offered in the case.

Muse is charged with three counts of Malice Murder. He is being held in the Coweta County Jail.

The joint investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the GBI release.

According to Facebook post from the Grantsville Police Department, a candlelight vigil will be held for the Hawk family on April 22, 2022. The vigil will be at Grantville ballfields and scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.