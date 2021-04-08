 

Arrested lawmaker vows to keep fighting Georgia voting law

Georgia
Posted:

State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Cannon was arrested by Capitol police after she attempted to knock on the door of the Gov. Brian Kemp office during his remarks after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state lawmaker who was arrested at the state Capitol after the governor signed a sweeping new election law is urging people to continue fighting that law.

Rep. Park Cannon is an Atlanta Democrat who was arrested March 25 after knocking on the door of the governor’s office as he made livestreamed comments in support of the controversial new election law he’d just signed.

During a news conference Thursday, she turned her action that day into a rallying cry, urging people to “Keep knocking.”

Cannon appeared with her arm in a sling and her lawyers say she is still receiving treatment for injuries suffered during her arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

