Atlanta area park trails reopen amid coronavirus

ATLANTA (AP) – Trails at two Atlanta area national parks have reopened amid an ongoing loosening of coronavirus restrictions in Georgia.

Visitors on Monday could access all trails and some parking areas at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park and enter both parks for free.

Officials planned to keep a close eye for any crowds or other violations of public health guidance. Visitor centers and restrooms remain closed.

Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus caseload, meanwhile, climbed to nearly 34,000, with just under 1,450 deaths.