Atlanta-area police officer charged with DUI and reckless driving

Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) – An off-duty Georgia officer allegedly drove onto a sidewalk and hit a pedestrian while under the influence of drugs.

News outlets report DeKalb County police detective Justin Hamilton was charged by Atlanta police with DUI and reckless driving.

DeKalb County police spokesman J.D. Spencer said Hamilton has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation. Police haven’t said what drug Hamilton is suspected of taking.

Hamilton was driving his personal vehicle on Sunday when he allegedly hit the pedestrian, who complained of leg pain and was taken to the hospital.

