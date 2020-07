ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Atlanta’s Mayor has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made the announcement on her Twitter page.

On Monday evening Bottoms tweeted out: “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of Monday, there have been more than 97,000 confirmed virus cases in Georgia, with 2,878 deaths in the state, and over 11,900 hospitalizations.