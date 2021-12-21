Atlanta Mayor issues Executive Order requiring mask in all public places while indoors

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Executive Order requiring all persons in a public places to wear masks. The order includes private businesses and establishments. It requires everyone to wear a mask or a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth when indoors.

Bottoms issued the order is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the impact of the Omicron variant and CDC guidance.



“The CDC has designated Fulton and DeKalb counties as areas of high transmission for the COVID-19 virus. Given this recent surge across the Atlanta area, and based upon the counsel from public health professionals, I am reinstating the citywide mask mandate,” said Mayor Bottoms. “We are watching the data daily and will continue to engage experts for guidance on how best to provide for the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

You can view the latest Executive Order here.