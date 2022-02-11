Atlanta Police officer shoots woman accused of stabbing 2 at bus station

ATLANTA (WSAV) – An Atlanta officer shot a stabbing suspect outside of a downtown Greyhound Bus Station Thursday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Around 10:30 p.m., the woman allegedly walked into the bus station and stabbed two people as she approached the counter. According to the GBI, the victims — a man and a woman — were able to run out the back door of the bus station.

The stabbing suspect reportedly exited the front door where she was approached by an officer of the Atlanta Police Department while still holding two knives.

“The subject…would not respond to the commands that were given by the officer and as they continued to close the gap of distancing, and when they got too close to the officer, it was at that point that he discharged his weapon and was able to take the person into custody,” explained Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.

The GBI’s preliminary findings were in line with Peek’s statement. Two knives were recovered from the scene, according to the agency.

The officer shot the suspect once, the GBI said. She was taken to the Atlanta Medical Center and is in stable condition. Meanwhile, the victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and, according to the GBI, are in stable condition as well.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

“We never want to have to use force,” Peek said, “but when we have those situations to where we’re placed in those unfortunate situations, we do the best we can to resolve it.”

The GBI’s independent investigation is ongoing. Once completed, the agency will turn over the case to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.