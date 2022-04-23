Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
76°
Columbus
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Contest
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Alabama #7 state living near toxic release facilities
Kitten rescued by Opelika Fire Department
‘Mommy help me! They set me on fire!’
Video
Tattoos help ID body found in Alabama river 22 years …
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
2021 Gabby Awards
Podcasts
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Basketball Challenge
China 2022
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Top Stories
Columbus State closing in on Peach Belt Regular Season …
Video
Top Stories
Columbus Lions complete overtime comeback win
Video
Nova, retired War Eagle VII, celebrates 23th birthday
HOA looks to shut down backyard pitching lessons
Video
Trevor Bauer sues woman who accused him of sex assault
Community
Patriot Challenge
Community News
Black History Month
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
St. Francis Emory Healthcare Medical Minute
Calendar
The Cougar Minute
Top Stories
Columbus law officials talk safety strategies in …
Video
Top Stories
Congressman presents check to local nonprofit in …
Video
Top Stories
Challenger Division softball tournament to be April …
Jeep pulled from Chattahoochee River several weeks …
New oak trees planted at Theo McGee Park
Video
Suspect in custody, one at large in Phenix City Walmart …
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Meet the Team
Email newsletter signup
Intern With Us!
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Sponsored Content: Wild Animal Wednesdays – If Animals Could Talk
Go Red for Women
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Sponsored Content: Pros On Your Side
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Sponsored Content: Business On Your Side
Cause For PAWS
Contests
Happy Birthday from Columbus Corner Bakery!
Kinetic Credit Union’s Teacher Appreciation Week
Remarkable Women
Weather Radio Contest
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Atlanta
Georgia tax cut could hit $2 billion, but maybe not …
Top Atlanta Headlines
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
A little cool for the next few mornings but seasonable …
Purple Up Day at Stowers recognizes our students …
Front barely adds any drops but there will be a deluge …
A shower or two in the forecast but significant rain …
The forecast for a shower or storm will just barely …
Another warm day ahead but a cold front is on the …
Mostly Sunny & Warm on Monday, Few Showers On Tuesday!
Mostly Sunny and Warm Sunday and Monday, Showers …
Another Mostly Sunny And Warm Day On Tap For Sunday!
View All 7 Day Forecast
Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted …
Tattoos help ID body found in Alabama river 22 years …
Mayoral Candidate sues City of Columbus for release …
‘Raw chicken parts’ spill out on Tuscaloosa roadway …
Sinkhole causing detour on U.S. 80, eastbound lanes …
Don't Miss
Alabama #7 state living near toxic release facilities
Kitten rescued by Opelika Fire Department
‘Mommy help me! They set me on fire!’
Woman allegedly hurled slurs, slapped teen over crazy …
Beer. spirits may hurt your waistline more than wine
Tweets by wrblnews3
Sports Content
Georgia tax cut could hit $2 billion, but maybe not …
View All Atlanta