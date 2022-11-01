ATLANTA (AP) – A second suspect wanted in the shooting and wounding of a police officer in suburban Atlanta is in custody.

News outlets report one suspect was arrested soon after the incident, but police said the suspect who allegedly shot the officer was apprehended several hours later.

The second suspect faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer.

The Chamblee Police Department says officers spotted a car that was believed to have been used in an armed robbery early Tuesday and tried to stop it.

The driver sped away, leading officers on a chase that ended with a crash in unincorporated DeKalb County. Police say the suspects began shooting.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital, but is expected to recover.