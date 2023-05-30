ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Jurassic World Exhibition was significantly damaged after it was burglarized over Memorial Day Weekend, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

On Monday, May 29, Atlanta police met with the exhibit’s general manager who said four individuals caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Surveillance footage from Sunday showed four suspects on the property at around 9:30 p.m.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, a security guard saw someone trespassing on the property. Later, police say this trespasser was identified as 29-year-old Acauan Carvalho Van Deusen — one of four suspects.

Deusen was taken into custody and charged with burglary. He was taken to Dekalb County Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing.