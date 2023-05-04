ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of Atlanta released a statement after a shooting in midtown left one woman dead and injured four others.

At 12:37 p.m. on May 3, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) tweeted out information on an active shooter situation around West Peachtree St. in Midtown.

Law enforcement released photos of the suspect, 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who was considered to be armed and dangerous.

After an eight-hour-long manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Patterson was taken into custody. According to Associated Press, Patterson faces one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Patterson was scheduled to appear in the Fulton County Jail at 11:30 a.m. Media sources state the appearance was waived.

In a statement released by the City of Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens says the shooting is being actively investigated.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we will learn more in the coming days about the circumstances of this shooting. But one thing we already know is that an incident like this is tragically too common in America. In 2023 alone, there have been nearly 200 reported mass shootings in our country. And this is far from the first time that Atlanta has experienced this anguish.”

– The City of Atlanta

