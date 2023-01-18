ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say they killed a man who shot and injured a Georgia state trooper as law enforcement officers tried to clear protesters from the site of a planned public safety training center just outside Atlanta.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register says authorities were trying to clear people out of the area Wednesday morning when someone fired at them and officers shot back in self-defense.

The trooper was taken to a hospital for surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Opponents have labeled the training center “Cop City” and have been protesting for over a year by building platforms in surrounding trees and camping out at the site.