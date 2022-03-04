ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 3, 2022, Attorney General Chris Carr joined the countrywide investigation into TikTok regarding the association between the usage of the social media app and the physical and mental health consequences.

Several attorney generals across the country are looking into whether TikTok put the public at risk by violating state consumer protection laws.

“We will always stand up to protect Georgia’s children, and we will not tolerate those who put their health and well-being at risk,” said Carr. “Social media use and its harmful effects on young people is a serious issue that must be addressed with safety as the only priority. While TikTok chooses to target our youngest residents with enhanced marketing tactics, we will continue working with our fellow attorneys general to review all available information and keep our children safe.”

The investigation will probe into the detrimental effects for children and young adult users and whether TikTok knew the possible harmful effects.

In addition, the nationwide investigation will examine the techniques used to boost engagement among children and young adults by TikTok, including expanding the duration of time for users and the frequency of engagement on the social media platform.