Authorities: Knife-wielding man killed in Georgia standoff

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a knife-wielding man as he approached a woman during a domestic disturbance at a home southwest of Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened Sunday evening during a standoff at a home in the suburban city of Newnan.

Authorities say a SWAT team and hostage negotiators were summoned after officers responded to a neighbor’s call of a disturbance at the home.

Authorities say an officer saw a man with a knife and fired multiple times through a window, killing 37-year-old Sean Michael Kinney of Cumming.

Nobody else was reported hurt.

