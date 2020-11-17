 

Authorities search for Georgia arson suspect on the run

Georgia

by: Steven Poeling

Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Morton, 36

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner announced Tuesday the search for a suspect accused of setting multiple fires across Georgia.

Officials say Brandon Morton, 36, is linked to fires in Metro Atlanta and South Georgia.

The most recent arson happened in Jones County where authorities believe Morton broke into an apartment and set a living room couch on fire.

Fire damage at Dulles Park Apartments
in Jones County.

Officials say Morton is driving a black four door Mazda SUV with a California tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigations Unit’s 24-hour tip line at 1-800-282-5804

Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

68° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 68° 40°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 39°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 65° 44°

Friday

72° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 72° 50°

Saturday

75° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 54°

Sunday

75° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 55°

Monday

75° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

61°

6 PM
Clear
0%
61°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

10 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

4 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

7 AM
Clear
0%
42°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories