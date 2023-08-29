WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — A new manufacturing facility is set to open in West Point, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday.

The facility by Daesol Ausys will produce luggage boards and luggage covers. This new facility is expected to create more than 140 jobs with positions in production, purchasing, quality control, maintenance, human resources and management.

Daesol Ausys, a supplier for Kia Georgia, Hyundai Motor Group, and General Motors, was established in Korea in 2017. It specialized in designing and manufacturing motor/electric vehicle interior parts and accessories.

“We’re committed to delivering world-class services that exceed our clients’ requirements and expectations,” said CEO of Daesol Ausys, Min Ho Kwon. “We are very excited about this project in the Northwest Harris Business Park and look forward to continuing the partnership with the State of Georgia and Harris County.”

Operations are expected to begin in December 2024.