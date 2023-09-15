GEORGIA (WRBL) — The first day of fall is sneaking up.

As the weather slowly cools down and the leaves begin to fall, WRBL is keeping an eye on the best parks in Georgia to see those warm autumn hues.

Here’s some of the spots the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is recommending Georgians check out this upcoming season.

Hidden Gem

Over in Lumpkin, the Little Grand Canyon hike gives Georgians ample chance to check out the fall foliage. Only forty minutes away from the Columbus area, News 3 viewers could make a daytrip out of this hidden gem.

Waterfall View

Home to the Southeast’s tallest cascading waterfall, Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge in Dawsonville is an hour north of Atlanta and offers a variety of paths to take in the autumn colors.

The Smallest

Fall lovers looking for a trip to northwest Georgia may want to check out Moccasin Creek State Park in Lake Burton. The spot takes the title of “Georgia’s smallest state parks” for those wanting a quaint area to watch the leaves fall.

For Golfers

If you’re looking to tee off while taking in the autumn colors, you should consider Victoria Bryant State Park in Royston. Five minutes off of Interstate 85, the park offers 18 holes and a whole lot of nature trails.

Photoworthy Spot

If you’re looking for covered bridges and kayaking trips, George L. Smith State Park in Twin City could be the place for you. Cypress and tupelo trees overlook this park’s pond for gorgeous autumn reflections.

Photos provided by https://gastateparks.org/.

