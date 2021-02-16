 

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with murder in shooting death of baby in Macon

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted:
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a baby at a Georgia apartment complex.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that 28-year-old Demetrius John Simmons, 28, was arrested and was being held without bond in the death of a 1-year-old child in the Macon apartment.

Simmons had been at the child’s mother’s apartment with his girlfriend to wash clothes, the sheriff’s office said.

He was taken into custody after investigators determined he had the gun used in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Simmons was being held without bond and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

