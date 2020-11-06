Biden takes the lead in Georgia as vote counting continues

ATLANTA (AP) – Democrat Joe Biden has taken the lead in Georgia over President Donald Trump as vote counting continues.

The Democrat now leads with a little more than 900 votes separating the candidates after about five million votes were cast in the state.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia because the race remains too early to call. Biden needs just one more state’s electoral votes to win the presidency.

Biden took the lead when results were updated early Friday by Clayton County.

Part of that count is in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, long held by Democrat Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights leader who died in July.