Bipartisan Criminal Justice Reform Coalition deeply Rooted in Atlanta

While Nathan Deal was governor, Georgia transformed its criminal justice system. He enacted legislation that decreased prison admissions and overhauled the juvenile justice program, as well as saved $264 million on new prisons.

Now, a group in Atlanta called the Council on Criminal Justice seeks to continue and expand reform to a national level.

The bipartisan group includes former Governor Nathan Deal and former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates. The advisory board includes Mayor Michael Nutter (D-PA) and Governor Jerry Brown (D-CA), as well as Governor Matt Bevin (R-KY) and Senator Mike Lee (R-UT).

The Council’s CEO is Adam Gelb, who was instrumental in Georgia’s justice reform during his time at the Pew Charitable Trusts, where he directs the public safety performance project.

The Council on Criminal Justice will focus on initiatives that decrease incarceration and provide education and job training opportunities to both current inmates and recent parolees. The CCJ seeks to bring the focus towards rehabilitation rather than punishment, which is important for decreasing recidivism.

As previously reported, this is an issue that Columbus has recognized, with Mayor Skip Henderson’s commission on re-entry. On rehabilitation efforts, Waleisah Wilson of New Life Second Chance Outreach says “There’s many people coming back to Columbus and … we do have a high crime rate it’s just to recognize you can’t have one without the other.”

